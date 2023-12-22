Powerball lottery jackpot is over $600 million before Christmas: When is the next drawing?

There were no winners from Wednesday's Powerball jackpot, and the jackpot has continued to steadily rise.

After no jackpot winners were drawn from the Wednesday, Dec. 20 drawing, the Powerball jackpot is now worth an estimated $620 million with a cash prize of $310.8 million.

The jackpot has been climbing since it was last won in October, when a single player in California won the $1.76 billion prize, the second largest in the game's history.

Here's what to know about the Powerball lottery.

Check your tickets: Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday's $572 million jackpot

When is the next Powerball drawing?

Powerball drawings are held three times a week: every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

The next drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 23.

Repeat that again? Powerball's winning numbers have some players seeing a double opportunity

What were the last Powerball winning numbers?

The winning numbers from the Wednesday, Dec. 20 drawing were 27, 35, 41, 56 and 60. The red Powerball was 16 and the Power Play was 2X.

While there were no jackpot winners, there were $2 million Match 5 + Power Play winners in Colorado, Kentucky and Virginia and $1 million Match 5 winners in Kentucky and Rhode Island.

Winning lottery numbers are sponsored by Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network.

How to play Powerball

The Powerball costs $2 per play.

To play, select five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls, then select one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball.

You can choose your lucky numbers on a play slip or let the lottery terminal randomly pick your numbers.

To win, match one of the nine ways:

5 white balls + 1 red Powerball = Grand prize.

5 white balls = $1 million.

4 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $50,000.

4 white balls = $100.

3 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $100.

3 white balls = $7.

2 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $7.

1 white ball + 1 red Powerball = $4.

1 red Powerball = $4.

Story continues

There's a chance to have your winnings increased two, three, four, five and 10 times through the Power Play for an additional $1 per play. Players can multiply non-jackpot wins up to 10 times when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

All prizes are set cash amounts, except for the grand prize. In California, prize payout amounts are determined by the sales and the number of winners.

What are the odds of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292,201,338. The odds for the lowest prize, $4 for one red Powerball, are one in 38.32.

According to Powerball, the overall odds of winning a prize are one in 24.87, based on a $2 play and rounded to two decimal places.

What is the largest Powerball jackpot ever?

Here are the five largest Powerball jackpots ever won:

$2.04 billion from one winning ticket in California in November 2022 $1.76 billion from one winning ticket in California in October 2023 $1.586 billion from three winning tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee in January 2016 $1.08 billion from one winning ticket in California in July 2023 $768.4 million from one winning ticket in Wisconsin in March 2019

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia.

The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network. Gannett may earn revenue for audience referrals to Jackpocket services. Must be 18+, 21+ in AZ and 19+ in NE. Not affiliated with any State Lottery. Gambling Problem? Call 1-877-8-HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY); 1-800-327-5050 (MA); 1-877-MYLIMIT (OR); 1-800-GAMBLER (all others). Visit jackpocket.com/tos for full terms and conditions.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Powerball lottery jackpot at $620 million: When is the next drawing?