Powerball player wins $1 million in Georgia. Here’s where the winning ticket was sold

Multiple Powerball players won big in the Peach State, including a lucky player who snagged a $1 million prize.

Someone in Marietta, Georgia, matched five numbers to win the seven-figure prize in the Powerball drawing on Wednesday, April 3, according to Georgia Lottery officials. The lucky ticket was sold at a Kroger store on Lower Roswell Road.

There were also three $50,000 winners, lottery officials said. Those tickets were purchased from:

Shell Food Mart on Highway 5 in Douglasville

Airport S. Mart on Airport Thruway in Columbus

Fast Break on East First Street in Vidalia

The winning Powerball numbers drawn Wednesday were 11, 38, 41, 62, 65 and red Powerball 15. The Power Play was 3x.

There were $1 million winners across several states — California (2), Massachusetts (2), Maryland, New Jersey, South Carolina and Washington — according to the lottery game’s website.

No one hit the $1.13 billion jackpot, however, pushing the grand prize to an estimated $1.23 billion for the drawing on Saturday, April 6. Its cash value is an estimated $595.1 million.

“Saturday’s jackpot ranks as the fourth largest in the Powerball game and eighth largest among U.S. lottery jackpots,” according to Powerball.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times and price vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

