Powerball second chance drawing awards North Carolina woman $1 million on live TV

A North Carolina woman claimed the title of Powerball's 'First Millionaire of the Year' after winning $1 million when the ball dropped in Times Square.

Pamela Bradshaw of Clinton won $1 million on Jan. 1 during "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024" on ABC. Bradshaw was one of five Powerball players chosen from across the U.S. to compete for the chance to win $1 million in the drawing, according to the North Carolina Lottery.

Bradshaw was selected from a second-chance drawing held by the lottery system that involved players in 23 states.

According to the North Carolina Lottery, Bradshaw won a VIP trip for two to New York City. The trip is a four-day, three-night package with exclusive access to a New Year's Eve gala in Times Square. She invited her daughter Joanna Hinson with her, the Lottery said.

On Dec. 31, as America waited for the ball to drop, Bradshaw and four others waited to see if they would become the first new millionaires of 2024. Bradshaw was announced on live television as the winner of the Powerball promotion on New Year's Eve, marking the second year in a row that a North Carolinian won $1 million at midnight.

Pamela Bradshaw the moment she won $1 million on live TV.

"I'm so blessed," Bradshaw said after winning the drawing during a live broadcast. "I'm so blessed."

According to the North Carolina Lottery, Bradshaw mentioned that the experience meant a lot to her since it was the first time she took a plane, explored New York City, and saw the Statue of Liberty – and she got to do it all with her daughter, who accompanied her on the trip.

Bradshaw said she is already thinking about what she is going to do with the money, with a new home high on her list.

"I would love to have my own home that is mine and that I feel safe in," Bradshaw told the Lottery. "I can have my own house and fix it up pretty and clean and feel safe. Not anything fancy or big, just a little cottage or something with one or two bedrooms."

What is the Powerball promotion?

Players had the opportunity to enter a second-chance drawing with their non-winning Powerball tickets from Sept. 18 to Oct. 17, according to Powerball. Each Powerball ticket costing $2 or more is one entry, regardless of the number of plays.

Players needed to download or visit their state's VIP Club website. From there, they could select "Enter Drawings," followed by "Powerball First Millionaire of the Year." Once players submit their entries, they can become one of the contestants who can win $1 million by visiting New York City.

Powerball winning numbers: 1/1/24

The winning numbers from the Monday, Jan. 1 drawing were 12, 21, 42, 44 and 49. Fitting with the new year, the Powerball was 01 and the Power Play was 3X.

A Michigan player won the $842.4 million Powerball jackpot on Monday night.

