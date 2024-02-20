Powerball winning numbers for Feb. 19, 2024 drawing: Jackpot worth $330 million

No one has won the Powerball since early January, and the jackpot has continued to climb, currently sitting at over $300 million ahead of Monday night's drawing.

Monday's drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. ET, and we'll have the results below. The next drawings for the lottery will be held on Wednesday and Saturday at the same time.

The jackpot is an estimated $330 million with an estimated cash value of $155.8 million before Monday's drawing, according to the Powerball. It was last won on Jan. 1, when a lucky winner in Michigan matched the winning numbers and won the $842 million jackpot, the fifth-largest in the game's history.

Here's what to know about the Powerball lottery.

Powerball winning numbers for Feb. 19, 2024

Check back here for winning numbers after the Powerball drawing at 10:59 p.m. ET Monday night.

A customer purchases a Powerball lottery ticket at the Brew Market & Cafe on October 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas.

Did anyone win the Powerball last night?

Check back here around 7 a.m. ET for any jackpot, Match 5 + Power Play $2 million winners or Match 5 $1 million winners.

The full list of Powerball winners can be found on the lottery's website.

How to play Powerball

The Powerball costs $2 per play.

To play, select five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls, then select one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball.

You can choose your lucky numbers on a play slip or let the lottery terminal randomly pick your numbers.

To win, match one of the nine ways:

5 white balls + 1 red Powerball = Grand prize.

5 white balls = $1 million.

4 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $50,000.

4 white balls = $100.

3 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $100.

3 white balls = $7.

2 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $7.

1 white ball + 1 red Powerball = $4.

1 red Powerball = $4.

There's a chance to have your winnings increased two, three, four, five and 10 times through the Power Play for an additional $1 per play. Players can multiply non-jackpot wins up to 10 times when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

All prizes are set cash amounts, except for the grand prize. In California, prize payout amounts are determined by the sales and the number of winners.

What are the odds of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292,201,338. The odds for the lowest prize, $4 for one red Powerball, are one in 38.32.

According to Powerball, the overall odds of winning a prize are one in 24.87, based on a $2 play and rounded to two decimal places.

What are the largest Powerball jackpots ever?

Here are the five largest Powerball jackpots ever won:

$2.04 billion from one winning ticket in California in November 2022 $1.765 billion from one winning ticket in California in October 2023 $1.586 billion from three winning tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee in January 2016 $1.08 billion from one winning ticket in California in July 2023 $842.4 million from one winning ticket in Michigan in January 2024

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Powerball winning numbers for 2/19/24: Jackpot up to $330 million