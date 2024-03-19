Powerball winning numbers for March 18, 2024 drawing: Jackpot rises to $655 million

"It could happen to you." A Powerball ticket can make you a millionaire overnight. Tickets start at $2 apiece.

The Powerball jackpot for Monday's drawing is now worth an estimated $655.7 million after there was no jackpot winner in Saturday's drawing.

The numbers were rolled and selected just after 11 p.m. EST on Monday night, and we have the results below.

If there is a winner after Monday's drawing and they choose the cash option, they could take home $307.3 million, according to the lottery.

Here are the winning numbers for the March 18 drawing:

Powerball winning numbers: 3/18/2024

The winning numbers for Monday, March 18 were 10, 17, 20, 39 and 44 with a Powerball of 16. The Power Play was 3X.

Did anyone win the Powerball tonight?

Check back here around 7 a.m. ET to see if a winner has been reported.

To find the full list of previous Powerball winners, click the link to the lottery's website.

How to play the Powerball

In order to purchase a $2 Powerball ticket, you'll have to visit your local convenience store, gas station or grocery store - and in a handful of states, you can purchase tickets online.

To play, you will need to pick six numbers in total to mark on your ticket. Five numbers will be white balls ranging from numbers 1 to 69. The Powerball is red and one number which is between 1 and 26.

If you want to increase your chances of winning, you can add a “Power Play” for $1 which increases the winnings for all non-jackpot prizes. This addition can multiply winnings by 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X, or 10X.

Players can also ask a cashier for a "Quick Pick" where a cashier will give you a computer generated numbers on a printed Powerball ticket.

Drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights. If there's no jackpot winner, the cash prize will increase by millions.

What are the odds of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million, according to the lottery.

The overall odds of winning a Powerball prize are roughly one in 24.9.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

