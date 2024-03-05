Powerball winning numbers for March 4, 2024 drawing: $460 million jackpot up for grabs

The Powerball jackpot for Monday's drawing continues to climb, now worth an estimated $460 million after there was no jackpot winner in Saturday's drawing.

The numbers for Monday's drawing will be rolled and selected around 11 p.m. EST, and we'll have the results below. If there is a winner on Monday and they choose the cash option, they could go home with an estimated $220.4 million, according to the lottery.

No one has won the Powerball since Jan. 1, when a lucky winner in Michigan matched the winning numbers and won the $842 million jackpot, the fifth-largest in the game's history.

Here are the winning numbers for the March 4 drawing.

Powerball winning numbers for Feb. 26, 2024

The winning numbers for the Monday, March 4 drawing will be pulled around 11 p.m. EST.

Did anyone win the Powerball last night?

Check here Wednesday around 7 a.m. EST for any jackpot winners, Match 5 + Power Play $2 million or Match 5 $1 million winners.

The full list of Powerball winners can be found on the lottery's website.

How to play Powerball

The Powerball costs $2 per play.

To play, select five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls, then select one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball.

You can choose your lucky numbers on a play slip or let the lottery terminal randomly pick your numbers.

To win, match one of the nine ways:

5 white balls + 1 red Powerball = Grand prize.

5 white balls = $1 million.

4 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $50,000.

4 white balls = $100.

3 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $100.

3 white balls = $7.

2 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $7.

1 white ball + 1 red Powerball = $4.

1 red Powerball = $4.

There's a chance to have your winnings increased two, three, four, five and 10 times through the Power Play for an additional $1 per play. Players can multiply non-jackpot wins up to 10 times when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

All prizes are set cash amounts, except for the grand prize. In California, prize payout amounts are determined by the sales and the number of winners.

What are the odds of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292,201,338. The odds for the lowest prize, $4 for one red Powerball, are one in 38.32.

According to Powerball, the overall odds of winning a prize are one in 24.87, based on a $2 play and rounded to two decimal places.

What are the largest Powerball jackpots ever?

The Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $460 million ahead of the Monday, March 4, 2024 drawing.

Here are the five largest Powerball jackpots ever won:

$2.04 billion from one winning ticket in California in November 2022 $1.765 billion from one winning ticket in California in October 2023 $1.586 billion from three winning tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee in January 2016 $1.08 billion from one winning ticket in California in July 2023 $842.4 million from one winning ticket in Michigan in January 2024

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

