Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday night's drawing with $500 million jackpot

The jackpot for Wednesday's Powerball drawing has climbed to $500 million after there was no winner in Monday's drawing.

The numbers are scheduled to be pulled at 11 p.m. ET and we will have the results here.

The jackpot has a ways to grow before it cracks the top 10 Powerball jackpots all-time, but the potential winner could still walk home with $240.7 million with the cash option.

If the lucky person is in one of 17 states where winners can collect Powerball prizes anonymously, we may never know who they are.

Here are the winning numbers for the Powerball drawing.

Powerball winning numbers: 12/13/2023

Check back after 11 p.m. Wednesday to see the results

Did anyone win the Powerball last night?

We'll have the results of Wednesday night's Powerball drawing here on Thursday morning.

What is the largest Powerball jackpot ever?

$2.04 billion: one winning ticket in California in November 2022 $1.765 billion: one winning ticket in California in October 2023 $1.586 billion: three winning tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee in January 2016 $1.08 billion: one winning ticket in California in July 2023 $768.4 million: one winning ticket in Wisconsin in March 2019 $758.7 million: one winning ticket in Massachusetts in August 2017 $754.6 million: one winning ticket in Washington in February 2023 $731.1 million: one winning ticket in Maryland in January 2021 $699.8 million: one winning ticket in California in October 2021 $687.8 million: two winning tickets in Iowa and New York in October 2018

What are the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are long. Players have a one in 292,201,338 shot at winning the grand prize, a one in 11,688,053.52 shot at winning the $1 million prize and a one in 24.87 chance of winning any prize.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

