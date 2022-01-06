U.S. markets open in 1 hour 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,690.00
    -2.50 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,377.00
    +86.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,682.75
    -83.75 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,194.80
    +4.20 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.18
    +1.33 (+1.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.10
    -28.00 (-1.53%)
     

  • Silver

    22.24
    -0.93 (-4.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1321
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.11
    +3.20 (+18.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3541
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8370
    -0.2930 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,818.11
    -3,256.79 (-7.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,073.58
    -109.01 (-9.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,470.85
    -46.02 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,487.87
    -844.29 (-2.88%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 195,000 Americans likely filed new claims last week

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

PowerBand Provides Update on Fourth Quarter Sales Activity, Highlighted by a Record Month in December 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PowerBand Solutions' DRIVRZ™ products continue to build momentum, with record monthly producing dealers, applications, originations and revenue in December 2021. The Company achieved 360 lease originations in December 2021, 15% higher than the previous monthly high-water mark established in August 2021

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2022 / PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PBX)(OTCQB:PWWBF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("PowerBand", "PBX" or the "Company"), a comprehensive e-commerce solution transforming the online experience to sell, trade, lease, and finance vehicles is pleased to announce that the Company's DRIVRZ products demonstrated solid revenue , originations and gross margins in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Gross revenue for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, was Cdn$8 million as compared to the third quarter revenue of Cdn$9.2 million. While the quarter started with softer originations and revenue, resulting from record low inventory levels and competitive intensity in the automotive industry, December 2021 was a record month, bolstered by transacting with a record number of producing dealers. This is a key performance indicator that has been a focus for the Company, as active dealers have surpassed 1,000. Gross margins held steady versus the third quarter and averaged 46% in 2021, which is below the 50-60% long-term target as DrivrzFinancial extended more incentives to dealers during a period of record low inventory levels. Despite many challenges, PowerBand had an exceptional year with total revenue for 2021 close to Cdn$25 million as compared to Cdn$3 million for the year 2020.

Lease originations in December 2021 hit 360, 15% higher than the previous record month set in August 2021. Annual run rate revenue for December 2021 hit a key milestone, eclipsing Cdn$45 million, which is approximately 1.8x the total revenue estimated for 2021 and reinforces confidence in achieving 2022 financial targets. On November 30, 2021, PowerBand provided guidance that it is targeting Cdn$70-90 million of revenue for 2022 at a 20-25% EBITDA margin.

While historically low inventory levels and Covid-19 continue to supress the true earnings power of the Company in the short-term, these pressures are anticipated to gradually subside in 2022, providing strong tailwinds for originations and sales. In the first quarter of 2022, DrivrzFinancial will bring several large enterprise customers online, following an integration phase in the fourth quarter of 2021. In addition, the business unit will roll out its retail lending offering, which will solidify its competitive positioning as the first automotive solution in the U.S. that can offer leasing and loans for used vehicles nationwide, at scale, with one application.

DrivrzFinancial has also signed a contract with a U.S. Publicly traded automotive retailer to offer used car leasing and retail lines to its customers. This substantiates the Company's positioning as marketplaces, platforms and retailers aspire to monetize the retail value chain, with emphasis on end-to-end solutions that provide exposure to F&I participation.

Both DrivrzXchange and DrivrzLane continue to be on budget and schedule for launch in the first quarter of 2022. PowerBand continues to advance discussions for short-term, non-dilutive funding to bridge the Company to profitability.

Jon Lamb, President and CEO of DRIVRZ commented. "I am so proud of my team, as we have navigated truly unprecedented challenges for inventory, as well as Covid-19 restrictions. We believe 2022 is setting up to be an inflection year for the Company and that we have the most innovative and profitable digital automotive solutions in the industry. We are excited for our shareholders as we enter the next chapter of growth and commerciality for all three business units".

Kelly Jennings, founder, and CEO commented. "Our solutions are demonstrating incredible resilience, which gives us confidence that our product offering is differentiated. We are less than three months away from three business units operating in unison, which positions the company to meet its revenue and EBITDA projections for 2022".

About PowerBand Solutions Inc.

PowerBand Solutions Inc., listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQB markets, is a fintech provider disrupting the automotive industry. PowerBand's integrated, cloud-based transaction platform facilitates transactions amongst consumers, dealers, funders, and manufacturers (OEMs). It enables them to buy, sell, trade, finance, and lease new and used, electric and non-electric vehicles, on any phone, tablet or PC connected to the internet. PowerBand's transaction platform - being trademarked under DRIVRZ™ - is being made available across North American and global markets.

For further information, please contact:

Kelly Jennings
Chief Executive Officer
E: info@powerbandsolutions.com
P: 1-866-768-7653

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Non-IFRS Measures:

This news release contains non-IFRS financial measures; the Company believes that these measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of its business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating its business. Although management believes these financial measures are important in evaluating the Company's performance, they are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS. These non-IFRS financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and may not be comparable with similar measures used by other companies. For certain non-IFRS financial measures, there are no directly comparable amounts under IFRS. These non-IFRS financial measures should not be viewed as alternatives to measures of financial performance determined in accordance with IFRS. Moreover, presentation of certain of these measures is provided for year-over-year comparison purposes, and investors should be cautioned that the effect of the adjustments thereto provided herein have an actual effect on the Company's operating results.

SOURCE: PowerBand Solutions Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/681166/PowerBand-Provides-Update-on-Fourth-Quarter-Sales-Activity-Highlighted-by-a-Record-Month-in-December-2021

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer: 2022 is the year to invest in companies that actually make money — and these 3 stocks fit the bill

    It's time to abandon today’s obsession with empty growth, the CNBC host says.

  • Nvidia Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    Investors need to look out for a potential development that could send Nvidia stock into a tailspin.

  • Bitcoin Tanked After the Fed Minutes Were Released. Here’s Why.

    Bitcoin slid sharply after the Federal Reserve released minutes of its December meeting, with policy makers indicating growing unease over inflation and the potential for interest rates to start rising as soon as this March. Bitcoin was down more than 4% to $44,200, falling from around $46,000 soon after the Fed made the minutes public. Fed officials indicated that inflation readings and tight labor conditions could warrant an interest-rate increase “sooner or at a faster pace than participants had earlier anticipated.”

  • Why Palantir Technologies Stock Tumbled Again Today

    Shares of software-company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) has been a darling among retail investors since its publicly traded debut in late 2020, but the company has plenty of skeptics on Wall Street. Palantir stock was down 6.7% today as of market close, caught up in yet another steep slide for high-growth but richly valued stocks. Palantir is now nearly 60% below its all-time high, reached in early 2021.

  • Why Intel Popped, but AMD and Nvidia Dropped Today

    It's Jan. 5 and at long last, the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022) is underway in Las Vegas. As chipmakers demo their wares today, shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) (a "featured exhibitor" at CES 2022) are enjoying a nice 2.4% pop in afternoon trading, as of 2:22 p.m. ET. In contrast, Intel rivals Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are moving in the opposite direction -- down 4.3% and 4.6%, respectively.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 3 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • An Intrinsic Calculation For Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Suggests It's 49% Undervalued

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( NYSE:CLF ) by taking the...

  • 3 Game-Changing Stocks That Could Soar 61% to 99% in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts really love Sea Limited (NYSE: SE). The consensus 12-month price target for the stock reflects an upside potential of close to 99% above the current share price. Sea's biggest shareholder doesn't appear to be as optimistic.

  • Novavax Stock Could Hit $315, Says Analyst

    Novavax (NVAX) shares have been volatile recently. News the EUA filing with the FDA for its Covid-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373 has been further delayed – the company only submitted data concerning the manufacturing processes, suggesting the EUA filing is still a way off – has not helped matters. However, B. Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani notes that the fact the final data package has been submitted and it includes Serum Institute of India (SII) generated CMC data that only recently formed the backbone f

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures mixed after Fed minutes prompt sell-off

    Stock futures were mixed Thursday morning ahead of the open after equities did an about-face in the previous session, plummeting from record highs as investors mulled the likelihood of tighter Federal Reserve policy and interest rate hikes as soon as March.

  • 2 Possible Short Squeezes in 2022

    In an extreme situation, there can be a short squeeze where many short-sellers are rushing to cover their positions, thus driving a stock's price up even higher. Two stocks that could result in possible short squeezes this year are Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) and Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND). Telehealth giant Teladoc Health had a rough year in 2021, falling more than 54% while the S&P 500 rose by 27%.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 65% to 77% That Could Soar in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Volatile technology stocks aren't for the fainthearted, but they could deliver big rewards for investors as part of a balanced portfolio.

  • Trump deal partner’s blank-check firm seeks to avoid liquidation

    The chief executive of the blank-check acquisition firm that plans to merge with former U.S. President Donald Trump’s new social media venture is chasing retail investors to save another of his deals from falling apart. According to regulatory filings and a person familiar with the matter, Benessere Capital led by Patrick Orlando has postponed its special shareholders' meeting to extend its deadline to complete a merger because not enough investors sent in their votes. The special shareholder meeting has been rescheduled to Jan. 7, the previously set date for Benessere to close a deal, from Jan. 5.

  • Warren Buffett is ready to ride out 2022 with these dividend stocks — 3 picks to help you prioritize safety this year

    The majority of Berkshire Hathaway’s holdings are now dividend stocks.

  • Rivian Falls Most Since November After Amazon’s Stellantis Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc. fell the most since mid-November after Amazon.com Inc., one of its biggest backers and customers, agreed to buy battery-electric delivery vans from rival automaker Stellantis NV.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapHeaviest Tech Selling in a D

  • Goldman Sachs Predicts Over 60% Rally for These 3 Stocks

    The key to investment success in 2022 is likely to be diversity; that is, a broad range of portfolio allocations that spread investment money across multiple sectors. In short, don’t put all of your eggs into one basket. Last year saw tremendous gains – some 29% on the S&P 500 – fueled by better-than-expected earnings. The rebound from the short, sharp 2020 COVID recession was real, but may have also given investors a distorted picture of the markets. For starters, the supply chain disruptions o

  • 3 beaten-down Warren Buffett stocks poised to pop in 2022 — if you're nervous about all-time highs, these bargains are perfect for your portfolio

    Scared of sky-high stock prices? These dirt-cheap stocks are good bets for 2022.

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can’t buy happiness directly, but it seems like paying a financial advisor sure can help. A new survey found people with more than $1.2 million in household assets report higher levels of happiness when working with a financial advisor … Continue reading → The post If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Fed snatches the punch bowl away from Wall Street's party: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, January 6, 2021.

  • Block stock hits new 52-week low, down 26% since Square rebrand

    Block (SQ) shares hit 52-week lows on Wednesday, closing down more than 8%. The stock slid as part of a recent sell-off in growth names and risky assets amid concerns of Fed rate hikes.