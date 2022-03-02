PowerBand Signs Letter of Intent for Non-Dilutive Financing

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2022 / PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PBX)(OTCQB:PWWBF)(FSE:1ZVA) ("PowerBand", "PBX" or the "Company"), a comprehensive e-commerce solution transforming the online experience to sell, trade, lease, and finance vehicles is pleased to announce that the Company has received a letter of intent from a leading Canadian Financial Institution to provide funding through a line of credit and term-loan facility. The credit instruments would support a total funding commitment of CAD $4.0 million and are anticipated to carry a blended cost of capital less than 10%, with no equity dilution. The term-loan is contemplated with a 12-month interest-only period and 36-month principal amortization period thereafter. PowerBand will work expeditiously with the lender to satisfy confirmatory due diligence requirements.

Kelly Jennings, founder, and CEO commented. "After a long journey of evaluating financing alternatives, we have selected a lender that provides a flexible, non-dilutive solution to our shareholders. We are a step closer to securing a bridge to profitability and excited to work towards finalizing an agreement in the coming weeks."

About PowerBand Solutions Inc.

PowerBand Solutions Inc., listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQB markets, is a fintech provider disrupting the automotive industry. PowerBand's integrated, cloud-based transaction platform facilitates transactions amongst consumers, dealers, funders, and manufacturers (OEMs). It enables them to buy, sell, trade, finance, and lease new and used, electric and non-electric vehicles, on any phone, tablet or PC connected to the internet. PowerBand's transaction platform - being trademarked under DRIVRZ™ - is being made available across North American and global markets.

For further information, please contact:

Kelly Jennings

Chief Executive Officer

E: info@powerbandsolutions.com

P: 1-866-768-7653

