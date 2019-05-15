Here’s how the Beats Powerbeats Pro compare to Apple’s AirPods

Apple’s AirPods are among the best fully wireless earbuds you can find. But the AirPods have some new, and rather serious, competition in … Apple’s Beats Powerbeats Pro. Yes, Apple’s (AAPL) acquisition of Beats means the iPhone maker now produces two of the hottest wireless earbuds you can buy.

But at $249, the Powerbeats Pro, out now, are pricier than the Airpods, which cost $159 with a standard charging case and $199 with a wireless charging case. What’s more, the Powerbeats Pro have a much larger charging case, and overall bulkier design, than the sleek and slim AirPods. They do, however, have a longer battery life, deeper bass, and more secure fit than Apple’s flagship buds.

In the end, the choice between the two comes down to how and where you’re using your headphones.

Powerbeats Pro vs. AirPods

The Powerbeats Pro feature an adjustable, rubberized arm that wraps around the top of your ear and helps secure your earbuds, so they don’t fall out regardless of what you’re doing. Apple’s AirPods, on the other hand, simply slide into your ear and sit there.

But Apple’s approach with the AirPods is often cited as a reason that some consumers won’t buy them. They’re too scared that they’ll end up losing one while jogging or walking down the street. I run with my own AirPods and have never have them fall out, but I understand not wanting to drop your $159 to $199 headphones while out on a jog.

The Powerbeats Pro also include four interchangeable tips to help you get the exact fit that’s most comfortable for your sound holes. One pair is already attached to the earbuds, while three others are found in the bottom of the box. I ended up using the largest tips, which blocked out a ton of ambient noise, too. It was almost like wearing a pair of earplugs.

That’s actually something to take into account if you’re thinking about buying the AirPods or Powerbeats Pro, too. I, like many people, walk around with my headphones in without music playing, so I can ignore everyone around me.

But when I walk into a store or want to talk to someone, the AirPods let enough sound in so I can still have a conversation with them in my ears. The Powerbeats Pro are so good at blocking sound, it’s often hard to hear what people are saying.

It’s also worth noting that the Powerbeats Pro are both sweat and water-resistant, which is a huge plus for someone like me who doesn’t so much sweat as much as secrete a continuous, fine mist. As a result, I’m always afraid that I’ll ruin my AirPods with the prodigious amount of sweat rolling off of my head. Knowing that the Powerbeats are sweat-resistant is an added level of security for a pricey investment.

Then there are the PowerBeats Pro’s physical controls. Yep, on both earbuds you’ll find a volume rocker, and a button that lets you pause, play, skip, and repeat tracks. It’s a nice touch, and a much better experience than having to call out to Siri to raise the volume like you have to with the AirPods.

Setup and sound

