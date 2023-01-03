U.S. markets closed

Powercast Unveils CES Award Winning Ubiquity Low-Cost RF Power Transmitter to Bring Convenient Over-the-Air Wireless Charging into Homes

·6 min read

The result of Powercast's initiative to slash RF transmitting technology costs, the Ubiquity transmitter ushers in homes of the future where convenient, contactless power can become ubiquitous

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Powercast Corporation, the leader in radio-frequency (RF)-based over-the-air wireless power technology, has unveiled its Ubiquity transmitter, an ultra-low-cost RF power transmitter which was selected as a CES 2023 Innovation Award Honoree in three categories:

Powercast's award-winning, low-cost, new Ubiquity over-the-air RF wireless power transmitter automatically charges multiple RF-enabled devices in its charging zone - no charging mats needed - for convenient, contactless, 'set it and forget it' wireless charging. The result of Powercast's initiative to slash RF transmitting costs, the Ubiquity transmitter ushers in homes of the future where wireless power can become ubiquitous. A reference design and embeddable module are also available for OEMs.

Low-cost solutions are necessary to enable many devices in the home that can benefit from wireless power: Phil Solis IDC

  • Smart Home

  • Embedded Technologies

  • Sustainability, Eco-Design & Smart Energy

Designed to be the industry's most economical RF wireless transmitter, Powercast has lowered the barrier to entry where RF wireless power can actually become ubiquitous with multiple RF transmitters covering every home. Ubiquity will be on display in Powercast's booth #52311 at the Venetian Expo in the Smart Home Marketplace during CES 2023 in Las Vegas, January 5 – 8, 2023.

"Powercast's vision is to see a low-cost RF transmitter in every room in every house," said Charles Goetz, CEO at Powercast. "Much like Wi-Fi routers, a home will need multiple RF transmitters to provide enough RF coverage where convenient, contactless, 'set it and forget it' wireless charging becomes a reality. So, we slashed costs and are sharing our Ubiquity design via a reference design with a low $5 bill of material cost, or an embeddable module, that lets manufacturers easily incorporate RF transmitting capability into their own products to accelerate RF transmitter networks in homes."

Powercast's over-the-air wireless power architecture has two sides: 1) a transmitter sends RF over the air, and 2) a receiver embedded in end devices harvests that RF from the air and converts it into DC (direct current) to both communicate data, and power devices.

On the transmitter side, Powercast's Ubiquity will come in several forms, all able to both charge RF-enabled devices and communicate data back and forth with them throughout a home:

  1. Manufacturers have two options to turn their own products – such as home appliances, TVs, game systems, computer monitors or AI-enabled home assistants – into Ubiquity RF transmitters:

  2. Powercast also created a standalone Ubiquity transmitter combining its embeddable module with an antenna to show at CES. Powercast will produce this portable-speaker-sized transmitter.

On the receiving side, manufacturers can embed Powercast's tiny Powerharvester® PCC110 receiver chip and a small antenna into their end devices for around $1 to enable them to work with an RF transmitter – either Powercast's standalone Ubiquity, or RF-transmitting products created using the Ubiquity embeddable module or reference design.

This wireless power-over-distance architecture is perfect for charging low-power devices with continuous, reliable, background trickle charging. End device examples include TV remotes, electric toothbrushes, keyboards and mice, game controllers, earbuds, headphones, smart watches, fitness bands, hearing aids, clocks, electric shavers, home automation devices and many more devices.

Powercast's Director of Research and Development Jason Gill explained, "The volumes are in the consumer electronics market, but it's also price sensitive. In response to these manufacturers' requests for a sustainable, ultra-low-cost wireless charging solution, our engineers perfected the highly-efficient, single-antenna Ubiquity design that can both transmit power and communicate data. Manufacturers can create environmentally-friendly, RF-powered ecosystems using either rechargeable batteries or no batteries, both of which eliminate disposable battery e-waste and battery replacement hassles."

The Ubiquity transmitter can output up to 1W (3W EIRP) and automatically charges multiple RF-enabled devices that come into its charging zone – no charging mats needed. Power-hungry devices charge faster within several feet of the transmitter, while ultra-low-power devices like IoT sensors can charge up to 120 feet.

"The far-field wireless power transmitter semiconductor market will soon see a steep growth trajectory with most revenue coming from the consumer market," said Phil Solis, research director at IDC. "On the receiver side, the consumer market will be the largest segment by 2024 and the vast majority of revenue by 2025.  Low-cost solutions are necessary to enable the many devices in the home that can benefit from wireless power."

The licensable Ubiquity reference design is expected in February 2023.  The Ubiquity module and transmitter are expected in June 2023.

Powercast's Booth #52311 Demonstrates the Home of the Future with RF Wireless Power Everywhere:
Representing the living room and bathroom of the future, Powercast will demo a distributed network of Ubiquity RF transmitters that keep RF-enabled devices working throughout the home. Devices include electric toothbrushes, TV remotes, game controllers, automatic faucets, smart home sensors (water leak, plant moister, thermostats), wall clocks and more.

"RF technology enables a fundamental change in the way our bathroom works," said Charles Greene, Ph.D., COO and CTO of Powercast. "One transmitter charges all low-power devices like toothbrushes and shavers.  RF-powered products eliminate cords around water and hence the chance for electric shock. RF also eliminates the inconveniences of the electric toothbrush – no more dock to accumulate grime, and no more need for batteries that often corrode from water seeping in."

Episode 7 of the "Powered by Powercast'' video series explains why the bathroom is ideal for RF-wirelessly-charged products.

To meet with Powercast, see this award-winning technology in action, and keep up with company news, visit https://www.powercastco.com/ces-2023/.

Multimedia assets: https://ces.vporoom.com/Powercast/

About Powercast

Powercast is the established leader in RF wireless power-over-distance solutions. Since its founding in 2003, Powercast has led the industry in RF wireless power innovations that meet FCC and other global standards. Powercast's technologies eliminate or reduce the need for wires and batteries, working at distances of 120 feet. The company's collaborative approach and expertise in all aspects of product design, from vision through prototyping and commercialization, has resulted in dozens of applications, extensive commercial success in both industrial and consumer applications, and over 10 million units shipped. With more than 100 customers and partner companies globally, Powercast leads the RF wireless power market with 79 early and fundamental patents worldwide and 23 patents pending. www.powercastco.com

Powercast shows its easy-to-integrate, drop-in embeddable Ubiquity module in an acrylic case. The module contains all electronics and hardware needed for manufacturers to turn their own products - like home appliances, TVs, game systems, computer monitors or AI-enabled home assistants - into Ubiquity transmitters able to both charge and communicate with devices in a home. A licensable $5 reference design is also available to embed just the electronics needed on manufacturers' own circuit boards.
Ultra-small RF transmitter can charge multiple toothbrushes, electric shavers and other RF-enabled low-power devices over the air in the bathroom. RF wireless technology enables a fundamental change in the way a bathroom works, eliminating wires around water and hence the chance for electric shock, and eliminating the inconveniences of the electric toothbrush - no more dock to accumulate grime, and no more need for batteries that often corrode from water seeping in.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/powercast-unveils-ces-award-winning-ubiquity-low-cost-rf-power-transmitter-to-bring-convenient-over-the-air-wireless-charging-into-homes-301712666.html

SOURCE Powercast

