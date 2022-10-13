U.S. markets open in 4 hours 20 minutes

Powered Agriculture Equipment Market to grow by USD 36.58 Bn- Government initiatives to support sustainable agricultural practices to boost market growth - Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The powered agriculture equipment market size is set to grow by USD 36.58 bn from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of  7.08%, according to Technvaio Research Reports. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Market 2022-2026

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by Product, which is the leading segment in the market?

  • What are the major trends in the market? 

  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?

  • Who are the top players in the market?

  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?

  • How big is the APAC market?

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AGCO Corp., Alamo Group Inc., Autonomous Tractor Corp., CLAAS Group, CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., ecoRobotix Ltd., Escorts Ltd., Harvest Automation, and ISEKI and Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Request Free Sample Report.

The government initiatives to support sustainable agricultural practices, adoption of contract farming, and availability of financing options for agriculture will offer immense growth opportunities. The growing availability of rental agricultural equipment is likely to pose a challenge for market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this powered agriculture equipment market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Segmentation

  • Product

  • Geography

Retrieve Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Report Highlights-Buy Sample Report

Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The powered agriculture equipment market report covers the following areas:

  • Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Size

  • Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Trends

  • Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the government initiatives to support sustainable agricultural practices as one of the prime reasons driving the Powered Agriculture Equipment Market growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.

Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist powered agriculture equipment market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the powered agriculture equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the powered agriculture equipment market across APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of powered agriculture equipment market vendors

Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.08%

Market growth 2022-2026

$36.58 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.41

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 45%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, Germany, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AGCO Corp., Alamo Group Inc., Autonomous Tractor Corp., CLAAS Group, CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., ecoRobotix Ltd., Escorts Ltd., Harvest Automation, and ISEKI and Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Tractors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Harvesting machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Haying machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Planting and fertilizing machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • AGCO Corp.

  • Alamo Group Inc.

  • Autonomous Tractor Corp.

  • CLAAS Group

  • CNH Industrial NV

  • Deere and Co.

  • ecoRobotix Ltd.

  • Escorts Ltd.

  • Harvest Automation

  • ISEKI and Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Market 2022-2026
Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/powered-agriculture-equipment-market-to-grow-by-usd-36-58-bn--government-initiatives-to-support-sustainable-agricultural-practices-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301647287.html

SOURCE Infiniti Research, Inc.

