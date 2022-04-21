Powered by MRP Announces Attendance at the 41st Annual Conference of the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery April 27th-30th

U.S. markets close in 18 minutes

MRP Announces Attendance at the 41st Annual Conference of the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery April 27th-30th

PARK CITY, Utah, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MRP.io ("MRP"), a globally recognized community marketplace for energy-based medical devices, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Scott Carson, Chief Scientific Officer, Dale Koop, Global Commercialization Director, Gary Wilson, and VP of Marketing, Andrea Pezzano, will attend the upcoming 41st Annual Conference of the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery (ASLMS) in San Diego on April 27th-30th at Booth 135.

MRP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Powered by MRP)
MRP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Powered by MRP)

In its fifth decade as a world leader in promoting excellence in patient care, the ASLMS conference advocates for advancing the biomedical application of lasers and energy-based technologies.

Koop has held board positions at ASLMS, ISCLS, and many companies and is an expert in biophysics, energy-tissue interactions, lasers, RF, ultrasound, and product development. He started the Coherent Aesthetics Business unit (now Lumenis), was a founding director of Thermage, GM at Sciton, and CEO at Cooltouch & DEKA Inc. Author of more than 20 patents in the industry, Koop created the first commercial applications for laser skin resurfacing at Coherent and non-ablative-resurfacing at Cooltouch, and developed the first fractional laser device in 1994.

Wilson has joined MRP as Global Commercialization Director. With over 40 years in medical device commercialization, he has managed direct sales and marketing operations in the U.S. and Europe. He has expertise in the Asia Pacific, EMEA, Latin America, and Canadian distribution operations. Wilson has an MBA in International Business and BSEE with a Biomedical Engineering emphasis.

Bringing over 25 years in healthcare marketing and communication to MRP, Pezzano's background includes extensive experience in the aesthetic arena. He worked at several laser companies, domestically and internationally, to grow their brand equity, profitability, and market shares.

"We are thrilled to be part of the upcoming conference and share our experience with industry veterans who strive to help transform traditional industry approaches to the evolving medical device world," said Founder and CEO Scott Carson. "We are eager to continue fostering new relationships within this fast-growing industry."

ABOUT Powered by MRP

MRP is a globally recognized aesthetics device company founded by Scott Carson in 2015. MRP's technology-driven platform provides a vertically-integrated community marketplace that helps Aesthetic Providers lower equipment and supply costs through consultative customer service and GPO-level pricing. Overstock, pre-owned, parts and deals, drive markets, and MRP is the largest reseller of new and pre-owned energy-based aesthetic and surgical devices in the world. MRP-supplied equipment can be seen featured in TLC's first season of their hit television series, DR. MERCY.

Visit www.mrp.io and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/powered-by-mrp-announces-attendance-at-the-41st-annual-conference-of-the-american-society-for-laser-medicine-and-surgery-april-27th-30th-301530529.html

SOURCE Powered by MRP

