U.S. markets close in 5 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,751.76
    -31.52 (-0.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,023.36
    -250.51 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,072.29
    -76.35 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,751.42
    -11.27 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.99
    +0.23 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,717.90
    -2.90 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    20.44
    -0.10 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9829
    -0.0055 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8300
    +0.0710 (+1.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1201
    -0.0121 (-1.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.8500
    +0.2400 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,958.90
    +148.94 (+0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    454.38
    -8.74 (-1.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,979.59
    -73.03 (-1.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,311.30
    +190.77 (+0.70%)
     

Powered by Templum, Fintor is bringing fractional and tradable real estate investments to untapped markets

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Templum, Inc. ("Templum"), is an award-winning provider of next-generation capital markets infrastructure for alternatives and private securities. Fintor's strategic partnership leverages Templum's technology to facilitate primary operations and secondary trading, which enables investors to participate in tradable, and fractional ownership of real estate assets on the Fintor platform.

Powered by Templum, Fintor is bringing fractional and tradable real estate investments to untapped markets.
Powered by Templum, Fintor is bringing fractional and tradable real estate investments to untapped markets.

Powered by Templum, Fintor is bringing fractional and tradable real estate investments to untapped markets.

Retail investors have demonstrated an appetite for passive investments such as real estate, but as real estate prices have skyrocketed over the last few years investing in property has become further out of reach. Fractional real estate investing platforms, like Fintor, empower investors to diversify with real estate and participate in private markets that otherwise would not have been available to them. This follows the growing trend of democratization of access to investments in alternative assets, such as startups, investment funds, renewable energy, and real estate projects.

"Fintor was highly selective in choosing our tech partner. It was critical for our partner to be a market leader and check the trust and security boxes for our investors while being able to support Regulation A+ issuers like ourselves," said Farshad Yousefi, Co-Founder and CEO of Fintor. "Given that Fintor is making real estate a liquid and highly tradable asset class that could scale to support millions of individuals, we required a comprehensive solution to facilitate the process for our continuous trading. Additionally, all workflows, architecture, and technology needs had stringent requirements for both robust data integrity and intricate regulatory compliance. With these considerations in mind, Templum was the obvious choice," said Yousefi.

"We are excited to power these new waves of companies that are removing the barriers to investor market participation. Templum's streamlined solution accelerates their time-to-market, and our plug-and-play solution offers a flexible, modular deployment for our clients," said Christopher Pallotta, CEO and Founder of Templum. "There is a misconception that private marketplaces like Fintor are not regulated, they are actually heavily regulated. Templum offers an in-house broker-dealer, Templum Markets, with a robust approval set, including an Alternative Trading System (ATS) with approval in 53 U.S. States & Territories for the trading of unregistered or private securities, thereby advancing traditional investor protections into the private markets."

About Templum

Templum Markets LLC. is a New York-based broker-dealer and Alternative Trading System (ATS) approved to trade unregistered private securities in 53 U.S. States and Territories and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Templum, Inc., an award-winning trading technology company. Templum is paving the way for investors to participate in new asset classes through integrated patent pending market technologies and APIs for primary issuance and secondary trading. Templum's combined solution provides liquidity and distribution in private markets by enabling a continuous trading experience for investors rather than the manual processes currently in place. In doing so, Templum delivers custom trading solutions to power marketplaces. For more information, please visit www.templuminc.com.

About Fintor

Fintor is a first-of-its-kind mobile real estate investing platform that allows users to buy and sell fractional shares of real estate properties with as little as $5. Fintor's mission is to truly democratize real estate investing for all and provide access and liquidity to the real estate markets for investors, property owners, and new participants. Founded by successful entrepreneurs Farshad Yousefi and Masoud Jalali, Fintor is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA and backed by top-tier venture firms including Hustle Fund, Graphene Ventures, 500 Startups, and Vibe Capital and angel investors including Manny Khoshbin, Cindy Bi and Marcus Ridgway. Visit fintor.com to download the free app for iOS or Android.

Templum (PRNewsfoto/Templum Inc.)
Templum (PRNewsfoto/Templum Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/powered-by-templum-fintor-is-bringing-fractional-and-tradable-real-estate-investments-to-untapped-markets-301642757.html

SOURCE Templum Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Stocks Jumping in Thursday's Premarket Trading

    The stock market continued to try to build a base on Thursday after a punishing first nine months of 2022. Futures markets for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) showed the likelihood of a flat start when regular trading begins this morning. Below, you'll learn more about why Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) and Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB) are on investors' radar Thursday morning and whether their latest moves could be the beginning of a broader move higher.

  • 15 Best Short Squeeze Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 15 best short squeeze stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks like these, check out 5 Best Short Squeeze Stocks to Buy Now. In 2021, retail trading activity resulted in an unparalleled short squeeze that led major capital market players to lose billions of dollars. In […]

  • These 3 Oil Stocks Are Wildly Undervalued as Crude Surges Toward $90 a Barrel

    Oil prices have been all over the place this year. WTI, the primary U.S. oil price benchmark, started 2022 at around $75 a barrel before rocketing over $120 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move could keep a floor under crude prices and potentially push them higher depending on demand and other supplies.

  • Copper Mountain Mining Announces Agreement to Sell the Eva Copper Project and the Australian Exploration Tenements for Total Consideration of up to US$230 Million

    Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (TSX: CMMC) (ASX: C6C) (the "Company" or "Copper Mountain") is pleased to announce it has entered into a definitive agreement with Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (JSE: HAR) (NYSE: HMY) ("Harmony") to sell its wholly-owned Eva Copper Project and its 2,100km2 exploration land package in Queensland, Australia for total consideration of up to US$230 million (the "Transaction").

  • Why Shares of Nio, Lucid Group, and Lordstown Motors Fell Hard Today

    Shares of electric vehicle (EV) stocks Nio (NYSE: NIO), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) fell on Wednesday, down 5.1%, 3.6%, and 4.9%, respectively, as of 2:17 p.m. EDT. After a huge amount of selling in September, stocks were beaten down, but the first two days in October saw some potentially good news on inflation. With traders trying to sniff out the first signs of inflation breaking, that was a good sign.

  • The Fed's reverse repo use just hit a fresh record of $2.4 trillion — why that's one of the clearest 'bad signs' for the market

    The volatile market has investors playing it safe.

  • Why Shares of Annaly and AGNC Were Falling Today

    Two of the most prominent mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs), Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC), were down sharply during trading on Wednesday. Annaly Capital was down as much as 9% on the day at around noon ET, while AGNC fell as far as 9.7% on the day at around the same time. As both Annaly Capital and AGNC Investment are mortgage REITs, they were each negatively affected by the latest news from the housing industry.

  • ‘Right now is an awesome time to invest,’ says captain of stock market ‘retail bros’ Dave Portnoy, who made $2 million trading during pandemic’s height

    Outspoken Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy thinks that investors might miss opportunities to invest in the stock market if they are dominated by fear.

  • 21 dividend stocks yielding 5% or more of companies that will produce plenty of cash in 2023

    DEEP DIVE When the stock market has jumped two days in a row, as it has now, it is easy to become complacent. But the Federal Reserve isn’t finished raising interest rates, and recession talk abounds.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Crashing Once More Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) are tumbling 9.1% at 11:06 a.m. ET on Wednesday after defunct gold and silver miner Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ: HYMC) reported it received a delisting notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market. AMC surprised investors earlier this year by taking a 22% stake in Hycroft in exchange for a $28 million cash infusion. Metals investor Eric Sprott invested a similar amount into Hycroft in return for the same percentage ownership position.

  • Treasuries Liquidity Problem Exposes Fed to ‘Biggest Nightmare’

    (Bloomberg) -- The latest bout of global financial volatility has heightened concerns about regulators’ continuing failure to resolve liquidity problems with US Treasuries -- the debt that serves as a benchmark for the world.It’s getting harder and harder to buy and sell Treasuries in large quantities without those trades moving the market. Market depth, as the measure is known, last Thursday hit the worst level since the throes of the Covid-19 crisis in the spring of 2020, when the Federal Rese

  • What the Smartest Investors Know About Carnival Stock

    Cruise line Carnival (NYSE: CCL) has become a popular comeback story on Wall Street. COVID-19 did a lot of damage to tourism-focused companies like Carnival, which are just now getting their sea legs back under them. Carnival could hit the high seas at full capacity over the next several years.

  • Chips Are Down but Not Out; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Semiconductor Stocks From a Top Analyst

    Chip stocks have had a brutal ride in 2022. The tables have turned on a sector particularly sensitive to cycles; after seeing outsized growth during the pandemic, and despite the global chip shortage, waning demand has seen many in the segment hit hard. Factor in some lofty valuations, a slowing economy and fears of a full-blown recession and the result is the SOX (the main Semiconductor index) is down by 38% year-to-date. That said, there are many good companies operating in the space whose sha

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    These two stocks are among the riskiest in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, but they could be huge winners.

  • This Dirt-Cheap High-Yield Dow Jones Stock Is a Screaming Buy

    Dow is a blue-chip chemicals company that is trading at its cheapest valuation and offers its highest dividend yield in years.

  • 3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks Retirees Can Buy Right Now

    Aged investors can sleep easy owning these rock-solid income stocks, which yield between 2% and 5.9%.

  • Dow Jones Slides As Jobless Claims Rise; Pivotal Jobs Report On Deck

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell Thursday after weekly jobless claims. The pivotal September payroll report is due out Friday morning.

  • Why Biohaven Stock Skyrocketed Again Today

    Make it two days in a row of big gains for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN). The momentum is primarily due to the company's new beginning after being spun off from Biohaven Pharmaceutical. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) closed on its acquisition of Biohaven Pharmaceutical on Monday, with Biohaven Ltd. created as a spin-off before the transaction finalized.

  • 1 Green Flag and 1 Red Flag for Procter & Gamble

    Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) investors don't fear a recession as much as owners of other companies might. The consumer staples giant owns dozens of brands in essential categories, like hair care and laundry detergent, that don't tend to decline when economies tighten. With that in mind, let's look at a key reason for optimism about P&G's stock, along with one factor that should have investors worried.

  • Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 5th

    TNK, AVNW and CPNG made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum stocks list on October 5, 2022.