PowerFleet Appoints Software Veteran Jim Zeitunian as Chief Technology Officer

PowerFleet, Inc.
·3 min read
Zeitunian will Lead PowerFleet’s Technology Strategy and Execution of SaaS-based Industrial/Fleet and Logistics Solutions

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL), a global leader of Internet-of-Things (IoT) solutions that manage enterprise assets for seamless business operations, has appointed software veteran Jim Zeitunian as the company’s new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Zeitunian will report to CEO Steve Towe and focus on executing PowerFleet’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) transformation.

Zeitunian joins PowerFleet from Coupa Software, a multi-billion-dollar provider of business spend management solutions, where he served as Vice President of Engineering. Zeitunian led Coupa’s engineering and applied research teams, focusing on the development of its global supply chain design and planning SaaS platform. Prior to Coupa, he was VP of Engineering at LLamasoft (acquired by Coupa), where he spearheaded the company’s technology transformation from an on-premises/desktop driven set of offerings into a Saas-based modular product offering, leading to a doubling of revenue in a little over three years and the acquisition by Coupa. Previously, Zeitunian held several senior leadership positions at Thomson Reuters, helping to drive the production of various SaaS products and platforms, which are utilized by the largest accounting firms and Fortune 500 companies across the globe.

“This is an exciting time to be joining PowerFleet,” said Zeitunian. "The depth and breadth of our solutions—the rich history of innovative platform devices, sensors, suite of software applications and data, coupled with the continuous need for real-time operational, AI-based insights across our SaaS offerings, PowerFleet is well positioned to capitalize on this growing opportunity. I look forward to playing a key role in the Company's success."

Zeitunian’s addition to PowerFleet’s executive team follows the appointment of Towe as the company’s CEO in January to support its continued growth in the industry. Towe and Zeitunian ​​will work closely together, prioritizing the improvement of data focused initiatives and the growth of PowerFleet’s SaaS and IoT solutions. With Zeitunian's leadership, PowerFleet will continue to improve upon its premier industry hardware, whilst enabling businesses to make more informed decisions using data-based solutions on PowerFleet's platform. The shift comes as the supply chain continues to adjust to the long-lasting global impacts of COVID-19 and revises its best practices. PowerFleet looks to spearhead the industry adoption of SaaS-based products in the space as organizations look for new solutions that provide multiple options and scenarios based on real-time updates and insights.

“We’re delighted to welcome Jim to the company,” said Steve Towe, CEO of PowerFleet. “Jim’s proven experience in technology transformation and deep understanding of developing global supply chains and SaaS platform design aligns perfectly with our strategic objectives. His ability to spearhead industry-leading SaaS projects is exactly what PowerFleet needs as we evolve our offerings. Jim has demonstrated the ability to build world-class R&D teams on a global scale. I’m looking forward to working with Jim to translate our plans and goals into results.”

To learn more about the latest PowerFleet solutions, visit www.powerfleet.com.

About PowerFleet
PowerFleet® Inc. (NASDAQ: PWFL; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader of Internet-of-Things (IoT) solutions that manage enterprise assets for seamless business operations. PowerFleet’s patented technologies are the proven solution for organizations that must monitor and analyze their assets to improve safety, increase efficiency, reduce costs, and drive profitability. Our offerings are sold under the global brands PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator. PowerFleet’s global headquarters are in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with additional offices around the globe. For more information, please visit www.powerfleet.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

PowerFleet Company Contact
Ned Mavrommatis, CFO
NMavrommatis@powerfleet.com
(201) 996-9000

PowerFleet Investor Contact
Matt Glover
Gateway Group, Inc.
PWFL@gatewayir.com
(949) 574-3860

PowerFleet Media Contact
Calen McGee
powerfleet@n6a.com
(908) 461-0266


    Late on Friday the central bank said it will scrap a 12% commission for buying foreign currency through brokerages from April 11 and lift a temporary ban on selling foreign exchange cash to individuals from April 18. The rouble fell to 82.09 against the dollar at the market opening in Moscow, from the 71 roubles hit on Friday for its strongest since Nov. 11. ITI Capital analysts said Russia receives about $1.4 billion a day in export revenues and the rouble could firm further, given Russian capital controls and shrinking imports.