This powerful electric toothbrush is an affordable alternative to Sonicare, and it's on sale

Gym attendance always spikes this time of year as people attempt to make good on their New Year's resolutions to get healthier. But you know what we should *really* be doing instead? Brushing our teeth more often.
Maintaining good dental hygiene does your whole body good. Besides freshening your breath and warding off tooth decay, giving your pearly whites a good scrubbin' on the regular may help to decrease your risk of stroke, heart attack, and other serious health problems. (And it's far easier to commit to than a gym membership.)
