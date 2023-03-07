U.S. markets open in 3 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,060.25
    +7.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,477.00
    +26.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,360.50
    +37.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,907.80
    +5.60 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.43
    -0.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.40
    -6.20 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    21.07
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0663
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.66
    +0.17 (+0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2003
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0020
    +0.0770 (+0.06%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,421.75
    +20.03 (+0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    509.06
    +266.38 (+109.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,940.66
    +10.87 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,309.16
    +71.38 (+0.25%)
     

Powerful Medical Launches PMcardio in the UK, Empowering Healthcare Professionals to Diagnose and Treat Cardiovascular Diseases with AI

Powerful Medical
·4 min read
Powerful Medical
Powerful Medical

Powerful Medical_scientific board

Martin Herman – CEO and Co-founder, Dr. Robert Herman – Chief Medical Officer and Co-founder, Dr. Jozef Bartunek, Dr. Robert Hatala, Dr. Leor Perl
Martin Herman – CEO and Co-founder, Dr. Robert Herman – Chief Medical Officer and Co-founder, Dr. Jozef Bartunek, Dr. Robert Hatala, Dr. Leor Perl

PMcardio_AI ECG interpretation and diagnostics_Powerful Medical

In the form of a smartphone application, the certified Class IIb medical device digitises and interprets any 12-lead ECG in under 5 seconds to provide accurate diagnoses and individualised treatment recommendations tailored to each patient.
In the form of a smartphone application, the certified Class IIb medical device digitises and interprets any 12-lead ECG in under 5 seconds to provide accurate diagnoses and individualised treatment recommendations tailored to each patient.

PMcardio_AI ECG interpretation and diagnostics_emergency care

The cutting-edge application is also a transformative tool for emergency care, as it helps accurately detect acute heart attacks, reduce ischemic time, and prevent unnecessary loss of life.
The cutting-edge application is also a transformative tool for emergency care, as it helps accurately detect acute heart attacks, reduce ischemic time, and prevent unnecessary loss of life.

Powerful Medical_AI ECG interpretation and diagnostics

In the form of a smartphone application, the certified Class IIb medical device digitises and interprets any 12-lead ECG in under 5 seconds to provide accurate diagnoses and individualised treatment recommendations tailored to each patient.
In the form of a smartphone application, the certified Class IIb medical device digitises and interprets any 12-lead ECG in under 5 seconds to provide accurate diagnoses and individualised treatment recommendations tailored to each patient.

Powerful Medical_PMcardio_AI ECG interpretation

In the form of a smartphone application, the certified Class IIb medical device digitises and interprets any 12-lead ECG in under 5 seconds to provide accurate diagnoses and individualised treatment recommendations tailored to each patient.
In the form of a smartphone application, the certified Class IIb medical device digitises and interprets any 12-lead ECG in under 5 seconds to provide accurate diagnoses and individualised treatment recommendations tailored to each patient.

Powerful Medical_founders

Martin Herman – CEO, Dr. Robert Herman – CMO, Simon Rovder – CTO, Viktor Jurasek – CPO, Felix Bauer – COO, Timotej Palus – AI
Martin Herman – CEO, Dr. Robert Herman – CMO, Simon Rovder – CTO, Viktor Jurasek – CPO, Felix Bauer – COO, Timotej Palus – AI
PMcardio_AI ECG interpretation and diagnostics_Powerful Medical
PMcardio_AI ECG interpretation and diagnostics_Powerful Medical

LONDON, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powerful Medical is thrilled to announce the release of PMcardio, a revolutionary clinical assistant powered by artificial intelligence in the United Kingdom. The unique medical device in the form of a smartphone application empowers healthcare professionals to diagnose and treat 38 cardiovascular diseases from an ECG with the precision of a skilled cardiologist.

Heart disease is a leading cause of death in the UK, causing one in four deaths and affecting an estimated 7 million individuals annually (1). "PMcardio is a game-changer in the fight against cardiovascular disease, allowing us to diagnose and treat these diseases faster and more accurately than ever before,” says Dr. Robert Herman, Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder of Powerful Medical.

With the AI-powered clinical assistant, healthcare professionals are able to interpret any 12-lead ECG in a matter of seconds and manage cardiovascular patients with unmatched accuracy and speed. Utilising AI algorithms, PMcardio combines knowledge from millions of previously scanned ECG records to provide personalised treatment recommendations unique to each patient.

"PMcardio brings significant benefits to UK health professionals, the NHS and the entire healthcare system, including the reduction of ischemic time, limiting incorrect referrals from primary to secondary care, and essentially unburdening of doctors,” says Martin Herman, CEO and Co-Founder of Powerful Medical.

With 5x better arrhythmia detection and 8x better diagnosis of heart attacks (2), PMcardio breaks new ground in emergency, primary, and hospital care, making it an invaluable tool for medical institutions and healthcare professionals.

The innovative medical solution is easily accessible in the form of a smartphone application and compatible with all standard ECG formats. Implemented at the first point of contact, PMcardio enhances the capabilities of primary care providers as the initial gatekeepers to specialised care. By accurately identifying high-risk patients, it facilitates timely and accurate referrals to secondary care, allowing cardiologists to focus on the patients who critically need their expertise.

The cutting-edge AI tool is also transformative for emergency care, as it helps accurately detect acute heart attacks, reduce ischemic time, and prevent unnecessary loss of life. The integration of such technology optimises hospital workflows by empowering staff to interpret ECGs confidently and collaborate across departments to achieve more effective patient management.

The EU MDR-certified Class IIb medical device, registered in the UK MHRA, is trusted by the world's leading cardiologists.

"Physicians who are open to new technologies like PMcardio and ready to unleash their potential will be in a huge advantage compared to those who will remain reluctant to artificial intelligence," says Prof. Dr. Robert Hatala, PhD, Head of the Arrhythmia and Pacing Department at the Slovak National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases.

On a mission to revolutionise healthcare with AI and save the lives of cardiovascular patients, Powerful Medical is excited to launch PMcardio in the UK and other European countries in the near future.

About Powerful Medical

Powerful Medical leads one of the most important shifts in modern medicine — augmenting human-made clinical decisions with artificial intelligence. Their AI-powered clinical assistant PMcardio empowers healthcare professionals to diagnose 38 cardiovascular diseases with the precision of a cardiologist. In the form of a smartphone application, the certified Class IIb medical device digitises and interprets any 12-lead ECG in under 5 seconds to provide accurate diagnoses and individualised treatment recommendations tailored to each patient.

Lucia Mozolová, MA
Communications Manager | Powerful Medical
lmozolova@powerfulmedical.com
www.powerfulmedical.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at :
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ffd5cb2a-76aa-46a6-b3d0-96724faca721
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/580c6b28-3f4b-442a-9192-0afc85bc2a13
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/07e16ebd-1294-4ba4-bccd-06f9eef0e328
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d633cf6-a0ce-41d6-a843-01347a684de8
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/59abeccf-29c4-434b-84f2-881ace29d910
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/faab2af9-bb9b-43c6-8934-39b13fd09fc3


Recommended Stories

  • BioVie Says Its Parkinson's Candidate Eases Morning 'Rigid Muscles'

    BioVie Inc (NASDAQ: BIVI) announced additional preliminary findings from its Parkinson's Disease (PD) Phase 2 trial. The preliminary findings show that significantly more patients treated with the company's drug, NE3107, were assessed as being in the "ON" state in the morning after withholding their usual standard of care (SOC) for at least 8 hours before taking their usual morning Parkinson's medications, compared to patients on SOC alone plus placebo. Many PD patients complain of having rigid

  • Alternatives to Popular Cholesterol-Lowering Drug Cut Heart-Attack Risk

    Three drugs could lower the risk of heart attacks, strokes and other complications for patients who can’t take or benefit enough from statins.

  • Seagen’s Cancer Therapy Is Making It a Takeover Target

    The unprofitable biotech that pioneered novel cancer agents has caught the attention of the world’s largest drugmakers.

  • Why BioMarin Shares Are Plunging Today?

    Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: BMRN) shares are falling in reaction to positive data from BridgeBio Pharma Inc's (NASDAQ: BBIO) dwarfism drug, heating the competition. At the highest dose level evaluated to date (Cohort 5, 0.25 mg/kg once daily), the mean increase from baseline in annualized height velocity (AHV) for the ten children with six-month visits was +3.03 cm/yr. 80% of the ten children with six-month visits were responders, with a change from baseline AHV of at least 25%. Among t

  • Column: A spineless Walgreens bows down to antiabortion crusaders

    By capitulating to antiabortion forces and showing its cowardice, Walgreens abandons its own customers and its corporate principles.

  • AstraZeneca says cancer drug Enhertu showed positive results

    Enhertu--trastuzumab deruxtecan, which it is jointly developing and commercializing with Daiichi Sankyo--had met prespecified criteria for objective response rate and duration of response.

  • WeightWatchers Moves Into the Ozempic Market With Telehealth Deal

    The weight-management company is buying digital health company Sequence, which offers telehealth visits with doctors.

  • FDA Will Weigh Full Approval for Alzheimer’s Drug. Why It Matters for Biogen Stock.

    The drug already has accelerated approval. Full approval would open the door for Medicare to pay for the treatment for more patients.

  • Moderna Eyes Testing Mpox, Bird Flu Vaccines in Humans This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Moderna Inc. is eyeing possible human testing of shots to fight mpox and bird flu this year, as the Covid-19 vaccine maker expands into more public-health immunizations. Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Bi

  • How CVS evolved from retail pharmacy into health care behemoth

    CVS came to dominate the retail pharmacy industry and beyond. Some experts wonder whether retail's reach into health care could go too far.

  • California shuns Walgreens over its abortion pill stance

    Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state won't do business with "any company that cowers to the extremists."

  • Seeking 9% Dividend Yield? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks George Soros Is Holding for Income Growth

    While 2023 is still relatively young, the markets have already proved to be extremely difficult to navigate this year. Bullish in January, bearish in February and back to the bull again so far in March, the swings make it impossible to know what’s up next. One simple solution to help make sense of the confusion is to just take a leaf out of the “legendary investor” playbook. And hardly any come more legendary than George Soros. Some quarters might not be too keen on the “man who broke the bank o

  • This 11.8%-Yielding ETF Pays Large Monthly Dividends

    There are few things investors enjoy more than receiving a dividend payment each quarter. However, a popular ETF from JPMorgan, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI), takes this approach and does it one better by paying investors a dividend on a monthly basis. Not only that, but JEPI’s dividend yield is a massive 11.8% on a trailing basis, which is more than seven times the average yield for the S&P 500 of 1.65% and nearly three times the yield that investors can get from 10-yea

  • The 6% CD has arrived.  Should you bite?

    Thanks to rapidly rising interest rates, many reputable banks and credit unions are now offering certificates of deposit with impressive rates above 4%. Security Plus Federal Credit Union offers an 11-month, 6% APY CD with a minimum $1,000 deposit and maximum $50,000 deposit to Baltimore City residents. Meanwhile, Frontwave Credit Union offers 6% on an 18-month CD for residents of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego Counties, California who can pony up a minimum deposit of $1,000.

  • Time to Buy Apple, Alphabet, or Amazon Stock for More Upside?

    Investors may be wondering if big tech stocks like Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Amazon (AMZN) could have extended rallies. Let's see if it's time to buy these tech giants' stocks for 2023 and beyond.

  • Dow Jones Fades Ahead Of Powell Testimony; Ferrari Overtakes Tesla As Leader; Apple Pops

    The Dow Jones faded ahead of key testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Ferrari zoomed past Tesla stock. Apple stock was a top blue chip.

  • Sell Intel Stock. The Chip Maker’s Business Model Makes No Sense, Says Analyst.

    The company's plan to to turn itself around by building up its third-party chip-manufacturing business faces serious obstacles, BofA Global Research says.

  • Meta plans to cut thousands of jobs as soon as this week - Bloomberg News

    Meta declined to comment on the Bloomberg report when contacted by Reuters. Last month, the Washington Post newspaper had reported that Meta was planning to cut jobs in a reorganization and downsizing effort. Meta, at that time, declined to comment, but spokesperson Andy Stone in a series of tweets cited several previous statements by Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg suggesting that more cuts were on the way.

  • I'm 50. How Much Should I Have in My 401(k)?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • US Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on Deposits

    (Bloomberg) -- US banks are being forced to do something they haven’t done for 15 years: fight for deposits.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech WatchAfter years of earning next to nothing, depositors