Powerful Pairings Pack a Powerful Punch

·4 min read

Commodity Partnership Earns Top Industry Award Amidst Expansion

WASHINGTON, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second time in two years, Powerful Pairings, a unique collaboration of several commodity groups including the National Pork Board, USA Pulses (USA Dry Pea & Lentil Council, American Pulse Association) and the United Sorghum Checkoff Program, earned one of the food industry's most coveted awards as the partnership expands.

A plate featuring pork, pulses, sorghum, and bread products delivers a powerful nutrient punch!

For the second time in two years, Powerful Pairings was awarded FMI Foundation's distinguished 2021 Gold Plate Award.

Powerful Pairings was awarded FMI Foundation's distinguished 2021 Gold Plate Award in the Community Collaborators category. Since 2013, the Gold Plate Award has been recognizing programs created by suppliers, food retailers and community collaborators that encourage families to share more meals together at home.

Powerful Pairings promotes the pairing of various foods to bring taste, balance, and nutrition to family meals. Aimed at retailers, registered dietitian nutritionists and consumers, the campaign promotes ways to power up plates with delicious and nutritious family meals. The unique characteristics of each of the partners' commodities are promoted, while showcasing the exponential impact of combining them as part of family meals. Free recipes and resources, including infographics, fact sheets and nutrition information, are available on the website.

The award bestowal coincides with the expansion of the Powerful Pairings coalition. In September 2021, the Grain Foods Foundation joined the partners in their quest to educate about how easy it is to create delicious meals that combine tastes and textures while bringing nutrition and versatility to the plate.

"As soon as we were introduced to Powerful Pairings, we knew this would be a wonderful opportunity to showcase grain foods as an essential part of delicious and nutritious family meals," said Erin Ball, acting executive director for the Grain Foods Foundation. "There are so many wonderful grain foods from which to choose to bring nutrients and flavor to the plate which makes Powerful Pairings a perfect fit."

The coalition will continue to promote the wonderful benefits of Powerful Pairings in 2022. Commodities interested in participating should contact at maureen@moreginger.com for more information.

#powerfulpairings

#familymealsmonth

#familymealsmovement

About The National Pork Board
The National Pork Board has responsibility for Pork Checkoff-funded research, promotion and consumer information projects and for communicating with pork producers and the public. The Pork Checkoff funds national and state programs in consumer education and marketing, retail and foodservice marketing, export market promotion, production improvement, science and technology, swine health, pork safety, and environmental management and sustainability. For the past half century, the U.S. pork industry has delivered on its commitment to sustainable production and has made significant strides in reducing the environmental impact of pig farming. Through a legislative national Pork Checkoff, pork producers invest $0.40 for each $100 value of hogs sold. Importers of pork products contribute a like amount, based on a formula. For information on Checkoff-funded programs, visit www.pork.org.

About USA Pulses
The USA Dry Pea & Lentil Council and American Pulse Association are a coalition of non-profit organizations devoted to increasing the consumption of pulse crops (dry peas, lentils, chickpeas, and beans). The USA Dry Pea and Lentil Council was established in 1965 and represents multiple grower and industry organizations in the production, marketing, and end-use applications for dry peas, lentils, and chickpeas. The American Pulse Association provides a unified coalition of pulse crop processors, warehouses, exporters, food manufacturers, producers and associate members representing the entire US pulse crop value chain from farm to fork. The American Pulse Association works to fund research focused on the nutrition, functionality, and sustainability of pulse crops to generate interest in new products and expand current markets. To learn more, check out www.usapulses.org.

About the United Sorghum Checkoff Program
The United Sorghum Checkoff Program is a producer-funded organization that is dedicated to improving the sorghum industry through research, promotion and education. For more information about the USCP and other research projects please visit www.sorghumcheckoff.com.

About the Grain Foods Foundation
Formed in 2004, Grain Foods Foundation (GFF) is a group of thought leaders and advocates for all grain foods and believes everybody needs grain food to enjoy a happy and healthy life. Committed to nutrition education programming that is firmly rooted in science, GFF is a strong advocate for our members and a resource for consumers and the media who want to learn more about the role of grains in a well-balanced eating pattern. GFF offers research-based information and resources to members, partners, influencers, policymakers and consumers through a comprehensive communications campaign, conferences, webinars, research tools, social media and more. GFF is committed to bringing fact-based information and common sense to the consumer. For more information, visit www.GrainFoodsFoundation.org.

Contact: Maureen Varnon
Maureen@moreginger.com
703-975-7740

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/powerful-pairings-pack-a-powerful-punch-301474174.html

SOURCE Powerful Pairings

