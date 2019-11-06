‘Powerfully’ Bullish Setup Fuels Strategists’ Year-End Optimism

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks are having a great 2019. And for some strategists the pieces are in place for even more gains into the end of the year, and beyond.

Nomura Securities International’s Charlie McElligott in a note Tuesday suggested gains of 3% in November and December were possible, while LPL Financial LLC’s Ryan Detrick reckoned the S&P 500’s rally through October boded well for the remainder of the year.

“A good year tends to see continued strong performance the final two months of the year,” Detrick said by e-mail. “In fact, when the S&P 500 has been up 20% or more for the year heading into the usually bullish November, stocks have never dropped in November, while December also has tended to see a strong upward bias.”

The S&P 500 is up 23% so far this year to just under the 3,075 level, set for its biggest annual gain since 2013. The benchmark U.S. gauge has been buoyed by three interest-rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, a U.S. economy that continues to show signs of resilience and corporate earnings that have held up even amid global trade tensions and signs of a slowdown worldwide.

It isn’t just seasonality that's expected to drive further gains. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s David Kostin has for several months maintained a 3,400 forecast for the end of 2020, saying a supportive Fed will bolster valuations. JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists recently said the gauge could climb to 3,200 by late this year or early 2020, citing a “synchronized” economic recovery and reduced U.S.-China trade tensions.

Melt-Up

“Markets around the globe are on the cusp of breaking out,” said Matt Maley of Miller Tabak in a note Tuesday. “Even though this is definitely not our base-case, we do have to admit that ‘melt-up’ scenario is certainly possible, given the technical set-up we’re facing right now.”

A lot of risks remain in the picture. Stocks may be pricing in at least a partial trade deal between the U.S. and China, so if news there is negative, it could harm sentiment. Key data like the ISM Manufacturing Index are showing weakness. And there are a myriad of other factors, from elevated valuations to domestic and foreign politics, which could potentially put the brakes on the rally.

But if the bulls are right, it could mean gains not just to the end of the year, but also into 2020. Nomura’s McElligott said previous instances where the S&P 500 was up about 21% year-to-date through September, and climbed further in October, saw 5% gains in the first quarter of the following year and almost a 13% rise for the full twelve months.

