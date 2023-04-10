U.S. markets close in 3 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,086.34
    -18.68 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,486.00
    +0.71 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,994.00
    -93.95 (-0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,756.39
    +1.93 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.11
    -0.59 (-0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    2,002.90
    -23.50 (-1.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.92
    -0.18 (-0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0851
    -0.0056 (-0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4220
    +0.1340 (+4.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2370
    -0.0051 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6810
    +1.5440 (+1.17%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,497.88
    +568.82 (+2.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    626.40
    +2.82 (+0.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,741.56
    +68.56 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,633.66
    +115.35 (+0.42%)
     

Powerhouse Collaboration: Careem, Uber's Subsidiary, Launches $400M Spinout with UAE's Emirates Telecom

Anusuya Lahiri
·1 min read

  • Emirates Telecommunications Group proposes to snap a $400 million stake in Uber Technologies Inc’s (NYSE: UBER) Middle Eastern subsidiary-developed super app Careem.

  • The Abu Dhabi-based telco firm, also Vodafone Group Plc’s (NASDAQ: VOD) biggest investor, inked a binding agreement with Uber and its regional subsidiary, Careem, to acquire a 50.03% stake in the super app spin-out, Bloomberg reports.

  • Uber, which acquired Careem in 2020, will remain a shareholder in the new entity and continue owning all of Careem’s ride-hailing business. All three of Careem’s co-founders will also be shareholders in the super app.

  • Careem will use the new funds to expand its services across the region.

  • Careem’s super app includes a dozen services, including food and grocery delivery, remittances, and third-party services. Careem is available in 10 countries across the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia.

  • Careem started raising funds for its super app over a year ago. However, technology firms struggled to attract investment after rising interest rates ended cheap money.

  • Price Action: UBER shares traded lower by 0.80% at $30.93 on the last check Monday.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Powerhouse Collaboration: Careem, Uber's Subsidiary, Launches $400M Spinout with UAE's Emirates Telecom originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.