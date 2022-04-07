U.S. markets closed

Powerhouse Personal Injury Law Firm Finds New Headquarters

West Coast Trial Lawyers
·2 min read

West Coast Trial Lawyers, a top rated personal injury law firm serving fifteen locations throughout California, has recently moved to its new headquarters at 1147 South Hope Street in Downtown Los Angeles.

Personal Injury Law Firm in California

West Coast Trial Lawyers is a top ranked personal injury law firm in California. New headquarters located in Downtown LA.
West Coast Trial Lawyers is a top ranked personal injury law firm in California. New headquarters located in Downtown LA.

LOS ANGELES, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

West Coast Trial Lawyers is pleased to announce the opening of its new headquarters located two blocks away from Crypto.com Arena at 1147 South Hope Street. Since its inception in 2014, the firm has opened several offices throughout California, and now has a flagship office in its own three-story building. The opening of the new headquarters is critical to West Coast Trial Lawyers’ plans of making its service more accessible and convenient.

“We’re very excited to have a dedicated space for our lawyers, staff, and clients in the heart of downtown Los Angeles. We look forward to expanding access to justice to everyone who has been wrongfully injured,” said Neama Rahmani, West Coast Trial Lawyers President and co-founder.

West Coast Trial Lawyers was founded by Neama Rahmani and Allen Patatanyan, two highly qualified attorneys dedicated to achieving the best possible legal remedies for their clients. Neama is one of the youngest graduates in the 200-year history of Harvard Law School, and he has worked alongside Allen at O'Melveny & Meyers, one of the biggest law firms in LA.

With over 100 years of collective experience, WCTL has helped clients win over $1.5 billion in settlements and judgments. The firm’s personal injury practice areas include bicycle accidents, bus accidents, car accidents, Uber & Lyft accidents, motorcycle accidents, truck accidents, train accidents, scooter accidents, burn injury, dog bites, brain injury, spinal cord injury, pedestrian accidents, wrongful death, and more.

Personal injury victims working with West Coast Trial Lawyers pay no attorney fees until their case is settled or won by the firm. With a strong belief that everyone is entitled to justice, WCTL also offers free consultations 24/7 over the phone as well as in person.

Some of the recent settlements and judgments obtained by West Coast Trial Lawyers for its clients include:

  • $6 million car accident

  • $2.925 million rideshare accident

  • $15 million wrongful death

  • $3.85 million truck accident

  • $3.8 million brain injury

  • $1.75 million pedestrian accident

  • $1.1 million spinal cord injury

  • $2.5 million motorcycle accident

To find out more about West Coast Trial Lawyers and its service capabilities, please visit https://westcoasttriallawyers.com/

About

West Coast Trial Lawyers: West Coast Trial Lawyers is a top rated personal injury law firm with 100 years of collective experience. The firm’s founders, Neama Rahmani and Allen Patatanyan, have over 20 years of experience in successfully handling tough cases. Under their able leadership, West Coast Trial Lawyers has won over $1.5 billion in settlements and judgments for its clients.

Contact: info@westcoasttriallawyers.com | (213) 262-5649


