JUST IN:

Inflation reaches fresh 40-year high

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) registered a 7.5% annual gain in January.

Powering Chicago is the Premier Sponsor of the 2022 Chicago Auto Show

·3 min read

Powering Chicago to Debut its New Mobile Field Trip Truck, Sponsor the Show's First-Ever Electric Vehicle (EV) Test Drive Track and Launch EV E-Book

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Powering Chicago, the labor-management partnership between the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 134 and the Electrical Contractors' Association of Chicago and Cook County (ECA), is announcing its premier sponsorship of the 2022 Chicago Auto Show. The Chicago Auto Show is the largest and longest-running auto show in the nation, running from Feb. 12-21 at McCormick Place. This year's show includes the debut of Powering Chicago's new mobile field trip truck, the first-ever electric vehicle (EV) test drive track, as well as the launch of Powering Chicago's new e-book titled, The Time is Now: Considerations for EV Charging Infrastructure.

Powering Chicago Logo (PRNewsfoto/Powering Chicago)
Powering Chicago Logo (PRNewsfoto/Powering Chicago)

"Powering Chicago members play a critical role in keeping Chicago moving forward. Our members work tirelessly to keep the lights on and are working extra hard to support the region's transition to cleaner energies," said Powering Chicago Executive Director Elbert Walters III. "We're excited to showcase our expertise and dedication to better construction, better careers and better communities as premier sponsor of the 2022 Chicago Auto Show."

Powering Chicago's new mobile field trip truck
Showing its dedication to new technologies and unmatched expertise in the unionized electrical industry, Powering Chicago will debut its new 73' mobile field trip truck at the auto show. The truck will educate consumers on the capabilities of the union electricians and signatory contractors who install Chicagoland's electric vehicle infrastructure. Additionally, installation experts will be available to educate visitors on things to consider at their home before purchasing an EV, as well as the specific electrical components needed to power a home charger. After the show, the truck will be a resource to Chicago school children on STEM activities and careers within electrical construction.

The Chicago Auto Show's first-ever indoor electric vehicle (EV) demo track
Powering Chicago is also sponsoring the event's first-ever indoor EV demo track. The track will feature a variety of EVs, including the BMW i4 M50, the Kia EV6, and others, where attendees can learn about and compare EVs side-by-side.

"Given the rapidly growing electric vehicle segment, the Chicago Auto Show serves as an ideal venue for attendees to learn about and experience brand-new EVs and explore whether or not owning one is right for them," said Chicago Auto Show Chairman Bill Haggerty. "Trained product specialists will be on hand throughout the entire show to highlight various aspects of the electric vehicles including technology, range and charging capabilities. The EV track builds on the momentum from our special edition summer show, where nearly 40 percent of attendees took a test drive or ride – a number we're hoping to top this year with a total of six total indoor test tracks!"

"We are grateful for Powering Chicago's partnership on this new test track to help educate consumers about this increasingly important segment of vehicles," continued Haggerty.

Powering Chicago launches new EV e-book
Also at the Auto Show, Powering Chicago is launching its new e-book titled, The Time is Now: Considerations for EV Charging Infrastructure. The guide is aimed at business owners, facilities managers, municipal leaders, and other officials who are deciding how to approach their transition to EV. It provides a bird's-eye view of the current landscape, business benefits, as well as a comprehensive approach to installing Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) at your organization.

To stay up to date on the latest happenings with Powering Chicago, visit their website at https://poweringchicago.com/.

About Powering Chicago
Bringing together the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 134 electricians and the Electrical Contractors' Association (ECA) of the City of Chicago, Powering Chicago is an electrical industry labor-management partnership that invests in consistently better construction, better careers and better communities within the metro Chicago region. Employing the latest technology, its members are elevating industry performance through their commitment to safety, level of experience and reliability, while also investing in the future of skilled labor through an innovative apprenticeship program that is paving the way for the next generation of skilled electricians. For additional information, visit poweringchicago.com.

About the Chicago Auto Show
First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by the Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2022 public show is Feb. 12-21 at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com or Facebook.com/ChicagoAutoShow.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/powering-chicago-is-the-premier-sponsor-of-the-2022-chicago-auto-show-301479167.html

SOURCE Powering Chicago

