Powering Chicago Returns as Premier Sponsor of the 2023 Chicago Auto Show

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Powering Chicago , the labor-management partnership between the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 134 and the Electrical Contractors' Association of Chicago and Cook County (ECA), will return as premier sponsor of the 2023 Chicago Auto Show, February 11-20 at McCormick Place, and the expanded indoor EV Test Drive Track.

This year, Powering Chicago invites attendees to the all-new Powering Chicago EV Learning Center, a one-stop shop where they can learn about everything involved in switching from gas-powered to electric vehicles (EVs). Industry experts from the electrical, energy, and transportation sectors will join Powering Chicago onsite to educate businesses and consumers on critical topics such as EV charging infrastructure installation and the different types of EV chargers available, rebates and tax incentives, energy needs, safety considerations and more.

"Powering Chicago is proud to sponsor the Chicago Auto Show, demonstrate the unmatched qualifications of IBEW Local 134 electricians and signatory electrical contractors and help attendees navigate the transition to EVs," said Executive Director Elbert Walters III. "We spent the last year talking with thousands of consumers, business owners and public officials and understand people want to learn more about powering EVs. That's why we're bringing in experts across the industry to meet with the public and answer all their questions about charging EVs at the Powering Chicago EV Learning Center."

The Powering Chicago EV Learning Center will be adjacent to the Chicago Drives Electric EV Test Track. Throughout the show, the 4,000-sq.-ft. space will host consumer workshops and stations where attendees can meet with experts. The area will also feature Powering Chicago's mobile field trip truck, a 73' semi-truck and trailer outfitted with current and emerging electrical technology, as well as EV charging infrastructure. Visit PoweringChicago.com/EV before coming to the show for a schedule of sessions taking place at the Powering Chicago EV Learning Center. Additionally, Powering Chicago will give away an HQ 200 Smart Home Level 2 EV Charging Station, compliments of Blink Charging, to one lucky attendee – enter to win at the Powering Chicago EV Learning Center.

Chicago Drives Electric Expanded EV Test Track

Powering Chicago will once again sponsor the show's indoor EV Test Track, which will feature five different manufacturers with models ranging from Volkswagen ID.4 to the Cadillac Lyriq, where attendees can learn and compare EVs side-by-side.

"The Chicago Drives Electric indoor test track returns to the auto show floor bigger and better than before covering 100,000 sq. ft. of show floor space," said 2023 Chicago Auto Show Chairman Kevin Keefe. "It is clear to us that Chicago consumers are interested, now more than ever, in EVs and this EV test track and education hub is the perfect place to come and get your questions answered, compare EV models and learn about home charging. We're proud to have Powering Chicago on board again as a premier partner of the show."

Powering Chicago's EV E-book: All You Need To Know About EV Charging

Coinciding with the show, Powering Chicago will release the e-book titled The Time is Now: Considerations for EV Charging Infrastructure . Aimed at business owners, facilities managers, municipal leaders and other officials, the booklet provides an overview of the current EV landscape, business benefits, as well as a step-by-step guide to approaching the installation of Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE). It also includes the latest on incentives, including the Clean Vehicle Credit (tax credits up to $7,500 for new EVs and up to $4,500 for used EVs), the Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Tax Credit (tax credits up to $1,000 for the purchase of qualified residential fueling equipment, including electric), and the Illinois EPA's upcoming Charging Incentive Program (up to 80% of Level 2 or Level 3 EV charger installation costs may be funded for public and private organizations and companies).

The Powering Chicago Difference

Powering Chicago has long been at the forefront of the area's steady shift toward EVs. Union electricians and licensed electrical contractors have been installing EV chargers in the region since 2008 and, for decades, Powering Chicago has been training members on this specialized electrical work at the IBEW/NECA Technical Institute (IN-Tech) in Alsip, Ill. At IN-Tech, apprentices complete 8,000 hours of combined classroom and on-the-job training, and complete 200-300 hours of safety-specific training, during the five-year apprenticeship program. The state-of-the-art facility houses a Renewable Energy Training Field, which provides a hands-on learning experience that encompasses all aspects of renewable energy, including EV charging.

For the latest EV resources and more information on Powering Chicago, visit PoweringChicago.com/EV .

About Powering Chicago

Bringing together the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 134 electricians and the Electrical Contractors' Association (ECA) of Chicago and Cook County, Powering Chicago is an electrical industry labor-management partnership that invests in consistently better construction, better careers, and better communities within the metro Chicago region. Employing the latest technology, its members are elevating industry performance through their commitment to safety, level of experience and reliability, while also investing in the future of skilled labor through an innovative apprenticeship program that is paving the way for the next generation of skilled electricians. For additional information, visit poweringchicago.com .

About the Chicago Auto Show

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by the Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2023 public show is Feb. 11-20 at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com or Facebook.com/ChicagoAutoShow.com.

