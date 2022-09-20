U.S. markets open in 1 hour 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,904.25
    -13.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,033.00
    -84.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,978.50
    -45.50 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,814.00
    -5.90 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.80
    +0.07 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,677.20
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    19.36
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0008
    -0.0020 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.30
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1450
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.5470
    +0.3290 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,299.97
    +656.77 (+3.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.19
    +13.37 (+3.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,233.83
    -2.85 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,688.42
    +120.77 (+0.44%)
     

Powering High-Speed Optical Networks: VIAVI Showcases Advanced Solutions at ECOC 2022

·3 min read

CHANDLER, Ariz., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As optical fiber networks adopt higher speed technologies to enable continued increases and dynamic reordering of network capacity, Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) is showcasing test solutions at ECOC 2022 in Basel, Switzerland.

Viavi Logo
Viavi Logo

Optical Transport Network (G.709) Performance

OTN transceivers will help manufacturers address growing demand for aggregation, cross connect and switching solutions while enabling a versatile multi-service capability. The architecture supports aggregation and advanced bandwidth management using protected and secure data paths. The VIAVI experience testing high-speed OTN data rates with coherent line-side transponders has provided the foundation to quickly deliver client-side OTN testing solutions.

Accelink, a global manufacturer of optoelectronic devices and modules, will be showcasing client-side OTN transceivers at its Booth #305, and demonstrating performance at VIAVI Booth #301, using the VIAVI ONT-800 platform. QSFP28 transceivers support OTN at 100 Gbps, and QSFP-DD transceivers support OTN at 400 Gbps. The ONT-800 allows Accelink to showcase OTN applications including OTU4 (100 Gbps), OTUC8 (OTUCn up to a full 800 Gbps, 8x100 Gbps or 2x400 Gbps), and a 4 * OTU4 (100 Gbps) breakout via QSFP-DD.

"VIAVI was the first test and measurement provider with a solution that could test all required data rates and related services of our OTN-based pluggable modules," said Biao Wang, General Manager, Accelink. "The ONT-800 is a proven platform, respected in the industry, that gives us confidence our modules are performing as engineered."

OIF Interoperability Showcase

VIAVI will participate in a multi-vendor interoperability event hosted by OIF in Booth #701. Specifically, the VIAVI ONT-800 platform will be used to test Common Management Interface Specification (CMIS) performance capabilities of 400G QSFP-DD ZR (long range) optical transceiver modules in a range of operating conditions likely to be encountered in actual deployment. According to OIF, this 400ZR interop demo shows a full implementation across an 80km DWDM ecosystem using multiple form-factor pluggable modules, 400GbE routers, 75 GHz C-band open line system, and test equipment solutions from multiple vendors—providing evidence of widescale 400ZR deployment readiness based on a broad ecosystem of interoperable solutions.

FiberComplete PRO

As fiber rollouts progress around the world, service providers have been challenged with finding trained staff with the experience to support the qualification of fiber networks. This has led to operational inefficiencies, rollout delays and increased costs. It has also led to less accurate certification methodologies as service providers have had to compromise to certify networks in time.

FiberComplete PRO™ is a fiber test solution with a suite of capabilities which replaces six test instruments. It is the first single test port solution that fully automates all the fiber qualification tests required for the construction and certification of any type of fiber optic network. New capabilities being showcased at ECOC include:

  • Support for high-fiber count projects with integration of Cable-SLM and MPO switch modules

  • Tracking of large projects with no need for separate spreadsheets, with support for fiber counts up to 9996 (833 x 12MPO)

  • Reduced test time for multi-fiber and MPO bundles with automatic sequencing of bi-directional test (including TrueBIDIR OTDR analysis) with no manual switching between fibers

  • At-a-glance view of project progress with Cable and SmartGrid views plus pass/fail status.

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for the anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, government and automotive markets. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Media Inquiries:

North America

Sonus PR

Micah Warren

viavi@sonuspr.com

Latin America

Edelman Significa

Monica Czeszak

monica.czeszak@edelmansignifica.com

DACH

Riba:BusinessTalk

Michael Beyrau

mbeyrau@riba.eu

EMEA & Asia Pacific/Japan

Sonus PR

Chevaan Seresinhe

viavi@sonuspr.com

India

Voila Communications

Manish Sharma

manish@voilacomm.in

China

Archetype

Geff Pan

viavichina@archetype.cn

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/powering-high-speed-optical-networks-viavi-showcases-advanced-solutions-at-ecoc-2022-301627826.html

SOURCE VIAVI Solutions

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk faces skeptics as Tesla gets ready to unveil 'Optimus' robot

    Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk blamed overreliance on factory robots for sending the electric carmaker to "production hell" four years ago, saying humans were better at certain jobs. Musk's Texas company now is floating ambitious plans to deploy thousands of humanoid robots, known as Tesla Bot or Optimus, within its factories, expanding eventually to millions around the world, according to job postings. Buzz is building within the company as Tesla is having more internal meetings on robots, a person familiar with the matter said.

  • Nvidia Just Lost One of Its Oldest Partners

    Today's video focuses on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), what investors should watch during its upcoming conference, and recent updates with its partner, EVGA. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Micron Technology Flirts With New Lows

    The technical picture of MU could turn quickly but here's what the charts and indicators are saying.

  • Why Apple's iPhone 14 Could Be a Blockbuster

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) unveiled its latest iPhone lineup earlier this month, and it seems consumers are already warming up to the company's new devices, despite the pall of gloom over the global smartphone market. Reports from various online publications suggest that the Apple Store application and website couldn't handle the volume of preorders, as customers faced a wide range of problems. This indicates that the website and app may have received more traffic than Apple had anticipated.

  • Apple set to release fix for iPhone 14 Pro's shaky camera

    Apple will fix an issue with its iPhone 14 Pro camera after users reported issues with it shaking and making noises while taking pictures in third-party apps.

  • Apple iPhone 14's Emergency SOS Satellite Connectivity Feature Runs On Qualcomm Chips And More

    Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone 14 models have a Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) chip that can talk to satellites, Reuters reports citing iFixit and an Apple statement. The chips have additional custom-designed Apple components as its most important new feature. One of Apple's significant new features is connecting to satellites to send emergency messages without WiFi or cellular data. iFixit revealed that it runs on a Qualcomm X65 modem chip. The Qualcomm chip provides 5G connectivity for cellula

  • You May Have To Wait Longer For Your New iPhone. Why That's Good For Apple

    BofA analyst Wamsi Mohan reiterated a Buy and price target of $185 on Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL). The re-rating reflected the upgrade cycle in F23 driven by the need for higher connectivity, higher growth in Services revenues, Apple likely to charge for App and in-App purchases outside the App store, and shares likely to outperform in a broader market down cycle. His tracking of iPhone ship dates on Apple's website and various carrier websites indicates that ship dates for the iPhone 14 Pro models

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch Amid Uber Data Breach

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Metaverse Technology Company Peer Inc. Partners with Fresh Consulting to Bring the AR Metaverse to Market

    Peer Inc., a metaverse technology company, has entered a new partnership with Seattle-based innovation agency Fresh Consulting. Peer will be working with Fresh to deliver on its vision of a gamifie...

  • Google accidentally sends $250,000 to blogger

    ‘It’s OK if you don’t want it back,’ recipient says

  • TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat Are Imitating This French Photo-Sharing App To Introduce Latest Feature

    Big Tech's social media titans are emulating the two-year-old French photo-sharing app BeReal feature. BeReal prompts users to snap and share a quick photo, and topped app charts once per day with an experience that prioritizes spontaneous connections over image-conscious curation, the Washington Post reports. BeReal uses the phone's front and rear cameras simultaneously. ByteDance Ltd's TikTok disclosed a new feature called TikTok Now that will give users daily prompts to share impromptu photos

  • iPhone's New iOS 16 Update Will Actually Let You Edit and Unsend Messages—Here's How

    Yep, Apple finally did it. With iOS 16, you can now edit iMessages and even unsend them with relative ease. Wondering how to unsend messages on iPhones? We've got you covered. From breaking down how to make sure you're running the brand new iPhone software, to explaining how to edit messages ...

  • Apple made the iPhone 14 easier to repair than you'd expect

    An iPhone 14 teardown has revealed that the device is much easier to repair yourself.

  • If You Haven't Done So Yet, It's Time to Buy Qualcomm Stock

    After an epic rally from 2019 to 2021, shares of mobility chip giant Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) haven't done so well lately. Following yet another sell-off in the market (thanks, inflation), Qualcomm stock is again near its 52-week lows and off over 30% from its all-time high last year. This is now the third time in a year Qualcomm has fallen to this level -- and this time, it's trading for a meager 11 times trailing-12-month earnings per share.

  • Apple Will Hike App Store Prices from Europe to Asia Next Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. unveiled major increases to its price tiers on apps and in-app purchases from Europe to Asia, protecting its margins as major currencies tumble against the US dollar.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Running Out of OptionsGrand Theft Auto

  • Software Growth Stocks: Adobe Pays Record Multiple, Twilio Sets Restructuring

    Software growth stocks are still looking for a catalyst as the sector lags the S&P 500. 2023 estimates have been revised down for software stocks.

  • Apple iPhone 14 camera bug causes ‘grinding’ and ‘vibrating’ when using Instagram and TikTok

    The company’s most expensive iPhone has an issue with its optical image stabilisation - but a fix is on the way

  • Google's 'Nest WiFi Pro 6E' pricing leaks on retail site

    Google's next WiFi 6E router may have been revealed prematurely via a B&H Photo Video listing.

  • Apple hikes app store prices in Europe and Asia as dollar soars

    Apple Inc has announced a price increase of its apps and in-app purchases in Europe and Asia as a measure to safeguard its profit margins as other currencies have weakened against the U.S. dollar.

  • The $300bn Google-Meta advertising duopoly is under attack

    The pair face a weak economy and powerful new rivals