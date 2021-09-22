U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,395.64
    +41.45 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,258.32
    +338.48 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,896.85
    +150.45 (+1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,218.56
    +32.38 (+1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.00
    -0.23 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.40
    -10.40 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    22.69
    -0.22 (-0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1697
    -0.0033 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    +0.0120 (+0.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3622
    -0.0042 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8060
    +0.5860 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,383.89
    +2,038.85 (+4.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,089.55
    +49.07 (+4.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,083.37
    +102.39 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Powering the Small Business Economy with Cloud Technology

TC Video
·1 min read

Small business is a critical engine of job creation, economic growth, innovation and a driver in our efforts to recover from a global pandemic. Fifteen years ago a start-up company from New Zealand called Xero was founded with the purpose of making life better for people in small business and their advisors. Xero achieved this by shifting accounting practices to the cloud and providing an open set of APIs which has enabled more than 1000 application partners to build affordable tech solutions connected to the Xero platform. Steve Vamos, CEO will discuss how Xero is revolutionizing the way small businesses do business by using cloud and its platform to connect real-time data, with bespoke business solutions that help small business owners be more successful. Steve will speak to a number of key initiatives that will change the game for startups and entrepreneurs who want to innovate and collaborate on the Xero platform, and he will explain how Xero’s vision extends beyond just technology to galvanizing a global community of support and purpose to help small businesses everywhere.

Recommended Stories

  • FedEx just painted a disturbing picture of the job market

    FedEx sends shockwaves to bullish investors with its commentary on the jobs market.

  • Why Peloton Interactive Is Tumbling While the Market Is Soaring

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were falling 6% in midday trading Wednesday on no specific news related to the connected fitness equipment maker, but following a weeks-long slide in its stock. Peloton stock is now down 45% from its 52-week high and off more than 33% year to date. Doubts persist about the ability of Peloton to continue growing in a post-pandemic world.

  • Why FuelCell Energy, Bloom Energy, and Plug Power Stocks Jumped Today

    Fuel-cell stocks were higher today, with Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) gaining 3.2%, 5.6%, and 11.4%, respectively as of 1 p.m. EDT. With more and more carmakers investing in hydrogen fuel-cell technology, investors in fuel-cell stocks are getting increasingly upbeat about the prospects. A report from Reuters this morning revealed how some of the auto giants from across the world are looking beyond battery-electric vehicles and investing in hydrogen, which appears to be pumping interest in hydrogen fuel-cell stocks.

  • Why Dynavax Technologies Stock Is Soaring Today

    A COVID-19 vaccine candidate that employs the company's adjuvant technology produced positive clinical trial results.

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • Facebook falls on Apple ad changes, Workhorse suspends deliveries, Netflix gains on bullish call

    Ines Ferre breaks down some of Wednesday’s early stock movers, including: Facebook lower after warning Apple’s privacy changes could impact Q3 results, Workhorse under pressure after halting electric van deliveries, and Netflix gaining after a price target boost at Stifel.

  • September Sell-Off: Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Most of what gets published in the financial media separates investors and companies into two camps: Value and growth. But that doesn't make any sense. It was Warren Buffett who said, "Price is what you pay.

  • Why Nio Stock Moved Higher Today

    Nio shares have taken a hit from macro news recently, but some company-specific developments may be pushing it higher today.

  • The Cassava Saga: Here's What You Need To Know About This Embattled Alzheimer's Stock

    Cassava Sciences could hold the holy grail in Alzheimer's treatment. But once-highflying SAVA stock has plummeted this year.

  • Blackberry stock rallies after topping Wall Street estimates

    Blackberry Ltd. shares rallied in the extended session Wednesday after the cybersecurity and Internet-of-Things company exceeded Wall Street expectations for the quarter. Blackberry (BB) shares surged 9% after hours, following a 2% rise in the regular session to close at $9.56.

  • Where home prices are going next, according to forecast models

    Will we see home prices come down anytime soon? Here’s what the forecast models are predicting for the next year.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • Why FedEx's stock price fell after Q1 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick provides the key points to know about FedEx's Q1 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Does the 4% Rule Still Work for Retirees?

    Retirement planning has become more complex since the rule for safe withdrawal rates was conceived. Here’s what advisors are telling clients now.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • Should I Avoid Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 873 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in […]

  • Why Is Boston Omaha Soaring on Wednesday?

    One potential explanation for the surge in investor interest is a Barrons article published on Sunday that highlighted the fact that Boston Omaha's co-CEO Alex Rozek is Warren Buffett's grandnephew, and that he is beating the returns of his great uncle's company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) so far this year. After all, Buffett has a track record of stellar returns that extends back to the mid-1960s. Boston Omaha's second-quarter results looked spectacular, its SPAC recently found an acquisition target, and its fast-growing broadband business launched a new subsidiary last week, Fast Fiber Homes, which has the potential to build a massive recurring revenue stream.

  • 3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double

    These companies have delivered handsome dividend growth and can continue doing so in the years to come.

  • Why WiMi Hologram Cloud Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    This augmented reality company generated more revenue in the first half of 2021 than in all of 2019.

  • 5 Stocks to Buy in the September Sell-Off

    History has shown that a market sell-off is a great time to add quality companies to your portfolio. At a market capitalization of $300 billion, Adobe is one of the largest software companies in the world. The company breaks its results into three categories.