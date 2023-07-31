Powermatic Data Systems (SGX:BCY) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of SGD0.10

The board of Powermatic Data Systems Limited (SGX:BCY) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 25th of August, with investors receiving SGD0.10 per share. This means the annual payment is 3.3% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Powermatic Data Systems' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Powermatic Data Systems' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 16.0% if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 33% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of SGD0.05 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of SGD0.10. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.2% over that duration. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Powermatic Data Systems has impressed us by growing EPS at 16% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Powermatic Data Systems' prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Powermatic Data Systems Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Powermatic Data Systems that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Powermatic Data Systems not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

