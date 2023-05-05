Powermatic Data Systems (SGX:BCY) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Powermatic Data Systems (SGX:BCY) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Powermatic Data Systems:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = S$9.4m ÷ (S$81m - S$11m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Powermatic Data Systems has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 6.8% generated by the Communications industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Powermatic Data Systems has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Powermatic Data Systems' ROCE Trend?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Powermatic Data Systems. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 13%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 26% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that Powermatic Data Systems can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And a remarkable 112% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Powermatic Data Systems, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

While Powermatic Data Systems isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

