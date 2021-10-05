U.S. markets open in 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,309.75
    +18.50 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,018.00
    +148.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,521.00
    +58.75 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,224.30
    +9.50 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.50
    +0.88 (+1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.90
    -7.70 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1604
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.16
    +1.01 (+4.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3629
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1600
    +0.2420 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,846.66
    +2,184.67 (+4.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,232.82
    +990.14 (+408.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,058.69
    +47.68 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

Powers Brand Communications Announces Two New Team Members

Powers Brand Communications
·2 min read

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powers Brand Communications LLC, the Philadelphia-based public relations and content marketing firm, today announced the hiring of two Assistant Account Executives, Mackenzi Hockensmith and Natalie Snyder. The recent graduates will assist the firm’s Franchise and Consumer practice groups, contributing to the growth of the agency as they begin their new roles.

“As we continue to see an increase in client needs and new business opportunities, it was necessary to expand our team,” explained Vince Powers, Founder and CEO of Powers. “We’re excited to have Natalie and Mackenzi on board. They both will be an immense asset to our team.”

Hockensmith recently graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Temple University with a concentration in Public Relations. In her time at Temple, she honed her skills interning at Riester Public Affairs and Flackable where she found a passion for storytelling and content creation. Hockensmith also served in numerous leadership positions including Chapter President of the Public Relations Student Society of America.

Snyder, a recent Villanova University graduate, discovered her passion for PR and integrated communications through interning at the Vatican Dicastery for Communication, Moore Digital Agency, and AARP. At Villanova, she refined her craft as an account manager for the Villanova Marketing Group and as Communication Chair and Captain of the Villanova Cheerleading team. Snyder graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a specialization in Public Relations and Advertising.

About Powers Brand Communications LLC

Founded in 2012, Powers Brand Communications LLC is a national public relations and content marketing firm that represents clients ranging from emerging growth companies to national brands. In addition to serving clients in the Consumer and B2B space, we offer a team dedicated to Franchise brands working with both franchisors and franchisees. In 2021, Powers was named a Top Franchise PR Firm by Entrepreneur magazine. For more information, visit https://powersbc.com.

CONTACT
Katie Kring
kkring@powersbc.com
610-644-1022


Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin hits $50,000 as Elon Musk's tweet sends Shiba Inu soaring

    Cryptocurrencies were broadly higher on Tuesday afternoon as bitcoin crossed a key level of $50,000 for the first time in four weeks.

  • Exxon exodus turns floating 'cube' into Internet meme

    Exxon Mobil's trophy U.S. campus is becoming an Internet meme. The visually stunning complex, sometimes compared to Apple's ring and Alphabet's Googleplex campuses, opened in 2014 as Exxon stood atop of the global oil market. The cube has become the emblem for a wrenching staff exodus and Exxon's financial fall.

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Tumbled Today

    The downgrading analyst was Citigroup prognosticator Joanne Wuensch, who cut her recommendation to neutral from a buy, while maintaining a price target of $1,100 per share. In her research note, Wuensch cited CEO Marshall Mohr's recent remarks about the effect of the coronavirus delta variant on the company's business. Particularly in delta hot spots like Florida and Texas, where hospitals are at or approaching capacity, certain surgical procedures unrelated to the coronavirus are being postponed.

  • Why this veteran analyst sees stocks headed for the biggest bear market since the Great Depression

    Jon Wolfenbarger, the founder and CEO of BullAndBearProfits.com, is worried about a coming bear market that will rival the one seen in 2008-09.

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    The future of technology is already here as rapidly growing tech companies disrupt how business is conducted and people interact with the world around them. While a lot of companies proclaim they're at the forefront of the change we're witnessing and the technology we'll be using tomorrow, the three tech stocks below are truly building the future. Global electrical vehicle purchases are forecast to grow fivefold to 10 million by 2025, and with major carmakers like Ford and GM promising to have most or all of their fleets electrified by the middle of the next decade -- not to mention fully EV manufacturers such as Tesla ramping up production -- the need for the charging infrastructure ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) is deploying will be critical to future travel.

  • Why Enterprise Products Partners Stock Jumped on Monday

    The latest developments in the oil and gas industry compelled investors to pay attention to the cheap oil stock.

  • Pressure Builds on Lordstown Motors, but This Nasdaq Stock Could Be Tuesday's Big Winner

    After a tough day on Monday, the stock market looked poised to claw back at least part of its declines on Tuesday morning. Futures contracts on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were up 50 points to 14,512 as of 7:45 a.m. EDT, signaling a slight move to the upside when the regular session starts. In the electric vehicle space, Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has suffered huge declines lately, and Tuesday morning didn't look like it would bring better news for the would-be automaker.

  • Buy the dip has failed. Here’s what investors need to do next, says Morgan Stanley.

    NEED TO KNOW A risk-off Monday is brewing to start the week, with stock futures lower and the 10-year yield edging back toward 1.5%. There’s a lot for investors to think about, such as the start of earnings season that’s just about a week away, as some analysts look under the hood of the third quarter and don’t like what they see.

  • 2 Smart Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    It's easy to overlook the importance of a diversified portfolio, but holding a minimum of 25 high-quality stocks can help shield your total returns from volatility. However, diversity isn't just about the number of stocks you own; it's also helpful to spread your investment dollars across a range of different industries.

  • Wolfspeed CEO says its $1B Utica factory is central to its growth plans

    Cree —which renamed itself Wolfspeed this morning — is making a $1 billion bet on the future of electronics with its factory near Utica. And it just announced a deal to supply a major customer.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in the Fourth Quarter (and Beyond)

    For more than 12 years, growth stocks have been the talk of Wall Street. Historically low lending rates and dovish monetary policy from the nation's central bank have paved the way for fast-paced companies to borrow at attractive rates. A study from Bank of America/Merrill Lynch found that value stocks delivered an average annual return of 17% between 1926 and 2015, which compared to a 12.6% annual return for growth stocks over the same period.

  • Why Selling Its Only Factory to Foxconn Could Be a Lifeline for Lordstown Motors

    Looking to get its financial engine firing vigorously again, electric vehicle (EV) start-up Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) announced a tentative deal to sell most of its eponymous Lordstown facility to Foxconn (OTC: FXCNF). Foxconn is a Taiwanese electronics maker gaining an EV market foothold through partnerships with electric car companies like Fisker (NYSE: FSR). While the alliance is a gamble, it could free Lordstown from several current problems, explaining the stock market's enthusiastic response.

  • 5 Things Investors Must Know About IBM's Kyndryl Spin-Off

    Last October, IBM (NYSE: IBM) announced it would spin off the managed infrastructure services division of its Global Technology Services business by the end of 2021. In late September, Kyndryl filed an SEC report that finally revealed its exact growth rates. Let's review the five key highlights from that filing, and see if they make Kyndryl a worthwhile investment.

  • Palantir: Lack of New Government Contracts a Bearish Sign, Says Analyst

    There’s Good news on the horizon for Palantir (PLTR) investors. According to William Blair’s Kamil Mielczarek, the investment firm’s Dotted Line tracker shows the big data specialist has been awarded a $90 million/four-year contract to provide the Department of Veterans Affairs (the VA) with its Foundry software. The analyst thinks an announcement should be made this week. However, investors shouldn’t get too excited as that is about where the good news ends. While Mielczarek naturally calls thi

  • Hedge Funds Keep Buying ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)

    Hedge funds and large money managers usually invest with a focus on the long-term horizon and, therefore, short-lived dips or bumps on the charts usually don’t make them change their opinion towards a company. This time it may be different. The coronavirus pandemic destroyed the high correlations among major industries and asset classes. We are […]

  • Lordstown Motors Stock Is Tanking Because One Analyst Just Said It Could Fall to $2

    Stock in electric truck maker Lordstown Motors is dropping after Morgan Stanley cut its price target for shares to $2.

  • Faang’s Dominance Too Hard to Overcome as 10% Correction Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Bulls betting that a revival of the reopening trade would keep the U.S. stock market afloat had to face a hard fact on Monday: The technology giants are hard to ignore.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryYes,

  • Understanding Vanguard Mutual Funds vs. Vanguard ETFs

    Most Vanguard index mutual funds have a corresponding ETF. Here are the key differences between these alternatives.

  • 11 Best Auto Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best auto stocks to invest in. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of the automotive industry, go directly to the 5 Best Auto Stocks To Invest In. The global automotive industry has undoubtedly been among the worst affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic amid […]

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Sank Again on Monday

    Shares of electric vehicle stock Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) sank on Monday, dropping 9.3% as of 3:15 p.m. EDT. Lordstown Motors shares have now tumbled 25.6% in October alone, as of this writing. Last week, Lordstown Motors announced a partnership with Hon-Hai Precision Industry, better known as Foxconn, to sell its assembly plant in Ohio for $230 million.