PowerSchool Holdings Inc CEO Hardeep Gulati Sells 75,217 Shares

On April 2, 2024, CEO Hardeep Gulati of PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) sold 75,217 shares of the company, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $20.81 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,565,765.77.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a leading provider of K-12 education technology solutions, offering innovative platforms and products that empower educators and improve the education experience. The company's solutions include student information systems, learning management and classroom collaboration, assessment and analytics, and special education management, which collectively serve millions of students globally.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 451,707 shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by CEO Hardeep Gulati is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 61 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc were trading at $20.81 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.43 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.95, indicating that PowerSchool Holdings Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value of $21.99. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent transaction may provide investors with insight into the company's valuation and insider sentiment. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the potential investment in any stock.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

