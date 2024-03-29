PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC), a leading provider of K-12 education technology solutions, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. The company's Chief Technology Officer, Devendra Singh, sold 5,461 shares of the company on March 28, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $20.98 per share, resulting in a total value of $114,571.78.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 63,023 shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale further adds to the insider selling trend observed at the company.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (PWSC) CTO Devendra Singh Sells 5,461 Shares

The insider transaction history for PowerSchool Holdings Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 61 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.On the valuation front, PowerSchool Holdings Inc's shares were trading at $20.98 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.511 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.96, indicating that it is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.PowerSchool Holdings Inc specializes in providing comprehensive education technology solutions that empower teachers, drive student growth, and enrich the K-12 education experience. The company's suite of products includes classroom management software, assessment tools, and student information systems that support educators and students in the learning process.

