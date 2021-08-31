U.S. markets close in 2 hours 21 minutes

PowerSecure Microgrids Are Renewable Fuel-Ready

PowerSecure, Neste Collaborate to Provide Future Ready Solutions to Support Sustainability and Resiliency Goals

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerSecure, a leading energy innovation and solutions provider and a subsidiary of Southern Company, is committed to enabling energy users and producers to achieve energy security while also reaching their sustainability goals. Today, the company announced its PowerBlock generation solutions are fully compatible with renewable diesel and renewable natural gas (RNG).

"The transition to renewable fuel helps organizations achieve multiple goals: protecting investments and assets from being stranded as technology evolves, decarbonizing operations and maintaining critical operations during grid outages," said Eric Dupont, chief development officer of PowerSecure. "Renewable fuels not only have the potential to displace an enormous amount of carbon emissions, but they represent a major milestone for PowerSecure and the energy users and producers we serve towards being future-ready."

PowerSecure has formed a first-of-its-kind strategic collaboration with Neste, a major producer of renewable diesel, to offer its customers the option to power generators with renewable diesel. Renewable diesel and RNG are produced by recycling already existing carbon in the atmosphere, which can be processed to make renewable fuels over and over again. Renewable diesel, which is made from 100% renewable raw materials, contains no aromatics, emits no new engine-out greenhouse gases, and significantly reduces fine particulates and nitrogen oxides, improving local air quality. Over the life cycle, the renewable diesel supplied by Neste reduces GHG emissions by up to 75% compared to fossil diesel.

RNG, in contrast to its fossil counterpart, is made from methane captured from biomass waste, and produces on average 51% fewer greenhouse gas emissions that are 21 times less potent than if that methane was released directly into the atmosphere.

These "drop-in" fuels can be fully utilized in existing PowerBlock spark- and compression-fired assets immediately with no equipment modifications or additional costs required, allowing organizations to transition away from fossil fuels while still realizing high performance and reliability. "We are always looking ahead and continuously improving our solutions to maximize value for our customers now and well into the future," said Dupont.

Neste is recognized as one of the world's most sustainable companies and was one of the first companies to make diesel fuel that is fully renewable. Today, Neste supplies a growing volume of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel into the United States. As one of the world's largest producers of renewable diesel, and a leading supplier in North America and Europe, Neste is investing to increase its renewable diesel production capacity and make it easier for customers around the world to access the cleaner, low carbon fuel.

Renewable diesel or RNG can help to accelerate the move toward decarbonization. According to a recent report by policy consulting and analysis firm, M-Cubed, California alone had over 21,000 diesel-fueled power generation units in just five of the state's 35 air districts as of 2020 - emitting more than 442,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide. Transitioning to renewable fuels would significantly reduce these emissions without requiring any equipment upgrades or modifications to existing generation systems. For this to happen, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) would need to expand the Low Carbon Fuel Standard to include stationary generators. These environmental impacts would be exponential if other states also adopted Low Carbon Fuel Standards.

For more information on how PowerSecure is building the future of energy to be renewable fuel ready, visit: www.powersecure.com/renewable-fuel-ready

About PowerSecure
PowerSecure, a Southern Company subsidiary, is the nation's leading distributed energy innovation company. Our team of experts has developed, installed, managed and serviced 2+ GW of microgrid capacity over the past 20 years, as well as implemented over $800 million of energy efficiency upgrades. We take a full-facility, lifecycle approach through production and management, delivering clean and resilient energy to our customers at the best possible value. By combining our product innovation capabilities with our 360 integrated processes, we offer the best custom solution for your needs, backed by an unmatched level of expertise, quality and service.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/powersecure-microgrids-are-renewable-fuel-ready-301366336.html

SOURCE PowerSecure

  • Five recruits that Texas should fill out their 2022 class with

    With the way scholarships work on a yearly basis, Texas has somewhere around five left. Here is who they should fill their 2022 class out with.

  • 3 Stocks That Will Soar as Solar Costs Continue to Drop

    The cost to build a solar power plant has fallen around 90% in the last decade, according to Our World in Data, and costs are only going lower from here. The U.S. Department of Energy would like to reduce costs by another 60% over the next decade, which would make everything from utility-scale solar to residential rooftop solar financially compelling in nearly the entire country. As the cost of solar energy comes down, who will win on the stock market?

  • Coca-Cola's and Microsoft's Latest Gamble: A Giant CO2 Vacuum Cleaner

    A Swiss startup has created a giant vacuum cleaner to capture carbon dioxide from the air, helping companies offset their emissions. WSJ visits the facility to see how it traps the gas for sale to clients like Coca-Cola, which uses it in fizzy drinks. Composite: Clément Bürge

  • Why Plug Power's Stock Is Sinking on Monday

    It's not anything the company is reporting today that's scaring off investors, but rather news out of China and its apparent interest in the hydrogen economy. Plug Power investors are responding to news today that China is making a multibillion-dollar investment in developing its hydrogen infrastructure. According to Reuters, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, or Sinopec (NYSE: SNP), plans to invest about $4.6 billion on expanding annual green hydrogen production capacity to 200,000 metric tons by 2025 for the transportation industry.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Trillion-Dollar Infrastructure Bill Moves Forward?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Why Tesla Put the Pedal to the Metal Today

    Shares of electric car superstar Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) accelerated 2.5% as of 12:10 p.m. EDT Monday, continuing a winning spurt that began late last week. As CNBC reported, on Thursday Tesla's Tesla Energy Ventures subsidiary applied to the Texas Public Utility Commission to "sell electricity directly to customers in Texas." As you've probably heard, Tesla has been building a global business in the new field of battery warehouses, setting up electricity storage facilities in Australia, Belgium, and California.

  • Why can’t utilities get the money they need to make grids more resilient?

    Electric utilities across the US are short hundreds of billions of dollars for upgrades to prepare for a changing climate.

  • Oil Heads for Biggest Monthly Loss This Year Before OPEC+ Meets

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil in New York is headed for the biggest monthly loss since October as investors weighed the prospect of additional OPEC+ production and the restoration of crude output in the U.S. after Hurricane Ida.West Texas Intermediate fell as much as 1.5% in New York and has declined about 7% this month. Gulf of Mexico crude producers are expected to resume service gradually after Ida crashed ashore in Louisiana over the weekend. Refineries are expected to return to operations more slowly.

  • Corn Crashes as Hurricane Ida Devastates Busiest U.S. Export Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Corn prices in Chicago sank to a seven-week low as broken grain elevators and power outages in the U.S.’s busiest agricultural port raised concerns about grain supplies with nowhere to go.Hurricane Ida left more than 1 million homes and businesses without electricity in southern Louisiana and also shuttered export terminals in New Orleans. Food supply chains were already under severe pressure amid the pandemic, with shortages of everything from packaging to truck drivers.The U.S.

  • Allstate on Hurricane Ida damage

    Allstate EVP Eric Brandt on the insurer's exposure to Hurricane Ida and what the company's agents are seeing on the ground.

  • UPDATE 1-After Ida, US energy pipelines off line, damage being assessed

    Oil and gas pipeline operators on Monday checked for damage after Hurricane Ida hit major energy hubs as a Category 4 storm on Sunday and caused widespread power outages. Enbridge said it was mobilizing crews to assess its facilities and had declared it was temporarily suspending some contacts under force majeure on two offshore pipelines, according to the company and shipper notices. "Production remains shut in to our offshore facilities; our onshore assets are operating," the spokesperson said.

  • Tropical Storm Kate forms far out at sea, and two other disturbances to watch

    As forecasters continue to track Ida, which has now weakened into a tropical storm over southwestern Mississippi, the Atlantic remains bustling with activity.

  • Kevala raises $21M to improve tools for managing energy grid infrastructure

    Kevala, the startup that collects and analyzes energy grid infrastructure data for utility companies, renewable energy providers, EV charging companies, regulators and other energy industry stakeholders, has raised $21 million in a Series A round. The company says it will use the funds to grow its team from 60 employees to around 100 by the end of 2021 and increase the deployment of its grid analytics tools. Kevala’s Assessor Platform, its interactive cloud-based grid analytics toolbox, allows a range of energy industry stakeholders to leverage massive quantities of data the company has collected from public sources, as well as from its clients, in order to predict and plan for things like “extreme weather events, renewable energy adoption and increasing demand from vehicle, building and industry electrification,” according to a statement released by the company.

  • Oil futures edge lower as refineries struggle to reopen after Hurricane Ida

    Oil futures trade lower Tuesday, with Gulf Coast refineries struggling to resume operations after being knocked offline by Hurricane Ida.

  • Historic Building Collapses In New Orleans, And 16 Other Shocking Photos Of Hurricane Ida

    Hundreds of thousands of residents in New Orleans are without power.View Entire Post ›

  • Aluminum Hurtles Toward Decade High as Supply Concerns Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Aluminum rose for a seventh day -- to near the highest in a decade -- as deepening Chinese output cuts raised fears of a supply shortfall.The southwestern Chinese province of Guangxi, a major metals producer, will cut output of energy-intensive materials including aluminum, according to people familiar with the matter. That came after the Xinjiang autonomous region started similar curbs from August.The moves are in response to Beijing’s campaign to save electricity and cut emissio

  • Rails Brace for Gridlock After Ida Hammers New Orleans Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Hurricane Ida forced Kansas City Southern to shut its main line in Louisiana and has halted exchanges between railroads in New Orleans, which may worsen delays in a U.S. shipping industry that is already stretched thin. Rail stocks fell. Kansas City Southern said it doesn’t know when service will resume on its main Louisiana rail route because crews must wait for flood water to recede before beginning repairs. The railroad operator also shut a line in Mississippi from Gulfport to

  • Iron Ore Giant Plans Carbon Targets for Customers in Green Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. is planning to unveil targets for reducing the carbon footprint of its biggest customers, marking a shift in approach for the world’s no. 4 exporter of iron ore.The firm will follow rivals including Rio Tinto Group and BHP Group in setting specific goals to cut so-called scope 3 emissions, which in Fortescue’s case are generated by steel-makers using the company’s iron ore. Founder and chairman Andrew Forrest was previously not in favor of setting such

  • What Hurricane Ida Means for Stocks. It’s More Than Just Energy.

    Hurricane Ida slammed into New Orleans Sunday. For stock investors, that means some volatility is several sectors--beyond energy.

  • Tropical Storm Ida could drench the NC mountains this week. Here’s the forecast

    The storm was a Category 4 hurricane when it made landfall along the Gulf Coast.