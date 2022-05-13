U.S. markets closed

PowerTap Files Financial Statements for Third Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

PowerTap Hydrogen
3 min read
In this article:
  • MOTNF
PowerTap Hydrogen
PowerTap Hydrogen

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (NEO: MOVE) (FWB: 2K6B) (OTC: MOTNF) (“PowerTap” or the “Company”), announces its financial results for its third quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The Company’s interim consolidated financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 as well as its accompanying management discussion and analysis have been filed on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com

ABOUT POWERTAP HYDROGEN CAPITAL CORP.

PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. (“PowerTap”), is focused on installing hydrogen production and dispensing fueling infrastructure in the United States. PowerTap’s patented solution has been developed over 20 years. PowerTap is now commercializing its third-generation blue hydrogen product that will focus on the refueling needs of the automotive and long-haul trucking markets that lack hydrogen fueling infrastructure. There are currently under 100 operational publicly available hydrogen stations in the United States with most of the existing stations purchasing industrial hydrogen from industrial manufacturers and shipping hydrogen to individual stations via tanker trucks

www.PowerTapcapital.com
www.PowerTapfuels.com

PowerTap Hydrogen common shares are listed on the NEO Exchange. Please visit the company's profile on the NEO Exchange website at https://www.neo.inc/en/live/security-activity/MOVE#!/market-depth.

Investor Contact:
Tyler Troup, Circadian Group IR
MOVE@circadian-group.com

PowerTap Contact:
Raghu Kilambi
raghu@hydrogenfueling.co
+1 (604) 687-2038

NEITHER THE NEO EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements, management’s beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding the hydrogen extraction market and the general economy, the Company’s business plans and strategy, including anticipated capital deployments and the timing thereof, and the Company’s ability to raise sufficient capital to funds its business plan. Forward-looking statements are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of risks, which could cause actual results to vary and, in some instances, to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

Although the Company believes that the material factors, expectations and assumptions expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information available to it on the date such statements were made, no assurances can be given as to future results, levels of activity and achievements and such statements are not guarantees of future performance.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements and is made as of the date of this release. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise


