U.S. markets open in 7 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,731.25
    +55.50 (+1.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,270.00
    +401.00 (+1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,471.25
    +174.50 (+1.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,693.20
    +28.10 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.52
    +1.96 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.50
    -2.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    21.55
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0521
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.03
    -1.92 (-5.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2261
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0420
    -0.0430 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,908.59
    +1,007.52 (+5.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    449.17
    +16.24 (+3.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.81
    +105.56 (+1.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.70
    +622.48 (+2.42%)
     

PowerTap Participates in California Hydrogen Leadership Summit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MOTNF
  • CVX
  • BLDP
  • MPFRF
  • NKLA
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and IRVINE, Calif., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp (NEO: MOVE) (FWB: 2K6B) (OTC: MOTNF) (“PowerTap” or the “Company” or “MOVE”) is pleased to provide an update on its continued efforts in California and recent participation in the California Hydrogen Leadership Summit (CHLS) in Sacramento, California in early June 2022.

In early June 2022, the California Hydrogen Business Council held the CHLS with PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. sponsoring, participating and moderating an industry panel. Participation was strong with over 550 registrants, including representatives from the transportation, power and heavy industry sectors, utility companies, and vendors from across and beyond the hydrogen industry. A key audience for the summit was California policy makers and regulators and focused on exploring the policies, programs and incentives needed to accelerate production, use, and storage of hydrogen, essential to California’s ability to meet emissions goals and address climate protection, air quality, energy resilience and sustainable economic growth needs. With a primary intent of educating California policy makers and regulators on the accelerating the hydrogen industry in the state, significant takeaway from the summit was that collaboration between market participants will solidify the hydrogen industry toward complete decarbonization in California and state and federal incentives will enable winners with standout cost effective technology and business models to emerge and make significant strides to establishing the industry.

PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. President, Salim Rahemtulla, moderated a panel entitled “Building a Hydrogen Fueling Network that Fuels the Gaps in California’s Transportation Decarbonization and Air Quality Goals” that included panelists from Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA), Ballard (NASDAQ: BLDP), Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and Trillium (of the Love’s Family of Companies). The discussion points of the panel clearly identified that collaboration is necessary across hydrogen industry verticals from fuel-cell electric truck and bus OEMs to hydrogen producers and fueling station developers.

ABOUT POWERTAP HYDROGEN CAPITAL CORP.

PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. (“PowerTap”), is focused on installing hydrogen production and dispensing fueling infrastructure in the United States. PowerTap’s patented solution has been developed over 20 years. PowerTap is now commercializing its third-generation blue hydrogen product that will focus on the refueling needs of the automotive and long-haul trucking markets that lack hydrogen fueling infrastructure. There are currently under 100 operational publicly available hydrogen stations in the United States with most of the existing stations purchasing industrial hydrogen from industrial manufacturers and shipping hydrogen to individual stations via tanker trucks.
www.PowerTapcapital.com
www.PowerTapfuels.com

PowerTap Hydrogen common shares are listed on the NEO Exchange. Please visit the company's profile on the NEO Exchange website at https://www.neo.inc/en/live/security-activity/MOVE#!/market-depth.

Investor Contact:
Tyler Troup
Circadian Group IR
MOVE@circadian-group.com

PowerTap Contact:
Raghu Kilambi
raghu@hydrogenfueling.co
+1 (604) 687-2038

NEITHER THE NEO EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, forecasts, estimates, expectations, and objectives for future operations that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of PowerTap. Some assumptions include, without limitation, the timing of and likelihood of the success of the zoning application; the timing for the completion of the MHPDU prototype; the availability of the supply of RNG; the global addressable market for hydrogen; the renewable energies sector and the Company’s future plans. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. This press release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to, among other things, the timing and ability of the Company to complete any potential investments or acquisitions, if at all, and the timing thereof. Forward-looking information is based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of risks, which could cause actual results to vary and, in some instances, to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

Although the Company believes that the material factors, expectations, and assumptions expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information available to it on the date such statements were made, no assurances can be given as to future results, levels of activity and achievements and such statements are not guarantees of future performance.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements and is made as of the date of this release. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.


Recommended Stories

  • The 3rd Qingdao Multinationals Summit kicks off

    The 3rd Qingdao Multinationals Summit, jointly organized by China's Ministry of Commerce and the Shandong Provincial Government, was held in Qingdao, Shandong province on June 19, 2022.

  • JPMorgan James Sullivan on Global Markets

    JPMorgan Head of Asia Pacific Equity Research James Sullivan discusses the outlook for global markets on the back of surging inflation and higher borrowing costs. Sullivan speaks to Rishaad Salamat and Yvonne Man on "Bloomberg Markets Asia".

  • Singapore Pushes Latest Laws to Regulate Online Content

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore is joining global peers in proposing laws that will grant regulators the power to order social media services to remove or block online content deemed harmful especially to youths.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeRuble Soars to 7-Year High

  • Iron Ore Sinks, Steel Mills Go Dark in China

    Iron ore plunged more than 7% in Singapore, giving up all its gains this year, as steel mills idled amid growing pessimism over the demand outlook in China. Meantime, copper edged higher to snap a seven-session losing streak, joining other base metals in reversing declines. Martin Ritchie reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • Japan Finance Minister says to respond to FX moves appropriately if necessary

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday he was concerned about recent sharp yen weakening and would appropriately respond to exchange market moves if necessary, repeating a warning as the yen hovered near a 24-year low versus the dollar. "The government will closely liaise with the Bank of Japan while watching the exchange market and its impact on the economy and prices with even greater sense of urgency," Suzuki said. In so doing, Japan would follow an agreed view of Group of Seven advanced nations that excess volatility and disorderly moves can hurt economic and financial stability, Suzuki said.

  • Goldman Warns US Recession Risk Now Higher and More Front-Loaded

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeRuble Soars to 7-Year High Prompting Debate Over Targeting RateGoldman Sachs Group Inc. economists cut their US growth fo

  • Australian Tesla-Supplier Eyes First Lithium Exports by Year-End

    (Bloomberg) -- A lithium miner in Australia that counts Tesla Inc. as a future customer said its first shipment of the key battery material from its flagship project is expected by the end of the year.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeRuble Soars to 7-Year High Prom

  • Dow Jones Futures Jump, Bitcoin Above $20,000; Beware The Bear Market

    Futures rose as Bitcoin rebounded. It's a bear market, so stay safe. Tesla rival BYD is among a few stocks setting up.

  • Cathie Wood warns the Fed are ignoring dangerous signals as it plows ahead with draconian rate hikes

    The founder of ARK Invest, Wall Street's best-known tech sector evangelist, warns leading economic indicators are flashing red.

  • Stocks, US Futures Rise; Treasury Yields Advance: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed in Asia on Tuesday, US equity futures pointed higher and Treasuries retreated amid steadier investor sentiment compared with last week’s rout in global shares.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeRuble Soars to 7-Year High Prompting Debate

  • 10 Best Falling Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this piece we will take a look at the ten best falling stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our introduction of the companies and the general economic outlook, jump right ahead to 5 Best Falling Stocks to Buy Right Now. The start of 2022 had a tinge of optimism to […]

  • The Housing Market Just Hit a Wall. What’s Next for Prices, Brokers, and Builder Stocks.

    Just a few months ago real estate was flying high. But with mortgage rates rising, brokers are already seeing a sharp slowdown in buyers. The big builders are better positioned to weather a recession.

  • Bitcoin whale Michael Saylor urges governments to step in and regulate crypto’s ‘parade of horribles’

    The Microstrategy CEO, who turned his software company into a bet on Bitcoin, believes competing digital tokens and many crypto stakeholders like exchanges scare off professional investors due to "all the slime that gets onto the asset class" from their unregulated behavior.

  • Wells Fargo sees a recession brewing by next year — here are 3 stocks it's keeping behind the emergency glass

    The S&P 500 has plunged over 23%, but a stock market downturn isn’t the only thing to worry about.

  • Stocks Historically Don’t Bottom Out Until the Fed Eases

    Another week of whipsaw stock trading has many investors wondering how much farther markets will fall. Investors have often blamed the Federal Reserve for market routs. It turns out the Fed has often had a hand in market turnarounds, too.

  • 1 Stock Split Growth Stock to Buy Now

    Stock splits are getting a lot of attention this summer: Amazon just completed its 20-for-1 split, Alphabet's 20-for-1 action is coming up fast, Shopify approved a 10-for-1 split, and Tesla's board of directors just signed off on a 3-for-1 split. Fortinet shares will be divvied up on June 22, leaving shareholders on June 23 with five shares for every one they owned prior. As a reminder, the share price will also be divided by five to adjust accordingly, so the value of Fortinet as a company is not changing.

  • ‘You keep a great stock forever’: Suze Orman’s 5 time-tested tips to get you through inflation and stock market dips

    The money maven’s advice never goes out of style.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest says a coming 'worker backlash' could see Zoom skyrocket 1,263% by 2026

    Considering where Zoom shares are trading now, even Ark's bearish scenario implies plenty of upside ahead.

  • Stocks Won’t Sink Forever. Here Are Cheap Plays on the Market’s Recovery.

    The asset management industry has inviting prospects and battered shares. Why BlackRock, T. Rowe Price, and others are worth a look.

  • Is the Stock Market Closed Today? Here Are the Hours for Juneteenth.

    The Juneteenth holiday weekend may come as a bit of respite for investors. Last week, they had to navigate increasingly turbulent markets: The  officially entered a bear market on Monday, the Federal Reserve announced a 0.75 percent interest rate hike on Wednesday, and the  finished below 30,000 points on Thursday. Is the Stock Market Closed on Juneteenth?