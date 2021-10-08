U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,391.34
    -8.42 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,746.25
    -8.69 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,579.54
    -74.48 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,233.09
    -17.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.59
    +1.29 (+1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.20
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1567
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    +0.0340 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3619
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.2150
    +0.5990 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,098.56
    -228.98 (-0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,316.12
    +10.52 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.55
    +17.51 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

PowerTap and Viridian to Showcase at Expo 2020

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PowerTap Hydrogen
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp (NEO: MOVE) (FWB: 2K6)(OTC: MOTNF) (“PowerTap” or the “Company” or “MOVE”) is pleased to announce that Viridian Hydrogen UAE (“Viridian”), PowerTap’s exclusive Middle East distributor has been selected to introduce the PowerTap Gen3 modular hydrogen production and dispensing system at Expo 2020, which will be building upon 170 years of World Expos that have provided a platform to showcase the latest technologies from around the globe that will shape the world of today and tomorrow.

https://www.viridianhydrogen.com/post/viridian-hydrogen-expo2020-wetex-dubai

World Expositions have been at the heart of introducing innovation and specifically clean power since Professor Keith Williams, the chief engineer for the Shell Oil company was asked to make a fuel cell to power the Paris exhibition to present the future potential of clean power. The team at PowerTap has realized the vision of a clean fuel source with the participation of yet another former Shell Oil company executive, Mr. David Bray.

“The UAE has positioned itself as a champion of sustainability. The underpinning of the hydrogen ecosystem will be on display not only at Expo 2020 but across Dubai and the UAE over the next six months,” said Mr. Raghu Kilambi, CEO of PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.

Mr. Sagar Mirchandani, Partner of Viridian Hydrogen, UAE is looking forward to displaying the PowerTap system to the expected 25 million visitors to the first Expo to take place in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia Region. Mr. Mirchandani highlights “that the teams at Viridian and PowerTap, in keeping with the theme of the Expo of Mobility, Sustainability and Opportunity, will have the good-fortune to show not just the region but the world that hydrogen fueling is the fuel source that will transform our world economies into a renewable, sustainable future.”

Additionally, Viridian is pleased to announce that it has established a Hydrogen Advisory Council to continue to help steward the transition to sustainable energy production. The select members being added to this group will enable Viridian and PowerTap to transition the UAE into a global leader in hydrogen production, distribution, utilization, and carbon capture technology.

Mr. Ismail Al Zarooni has agreed to join the Hydrogen Advisory Council. Mr. Zarooni is an accomplished civil engineer passionate about renewable energy and decarbonization. Ismail has experience in delivering numerous end-to-end multi-billion-dollar projects across Dubai, these projects range from airports to over 80+ gold certified LEED Expo pavilions.

Being a key member of Expo 2020 site delivery team, he has successfully delivered various bespoke award winning CEEQUAL and LEED certified projects ranging from a unique observation tower to complex steel shade structures. Ismail has extensive experience in managing various stakeholders ranging from governmental authorities, contractors, multi-national investment firms and end users. With comprehensive knowledge of current research and trends in the field of renewable energy and sustainability, Ismail has always exemplified this at the heart of all his projects.

Mr. Zarooni is “eager to be a part of the Hydrogen Advisory Council to further develop the hydrogen ecosystem within the UAE and contribute to the UAE’s vision of enhancing the country’s competitiveness in sustainability and to preserve its environment for future generations.”

MOVE & Viridian are honored to continue to help build on the UAE's Founding Father the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan's visionary leadership to establish the pillars of success for the Arab Emirates.

ABOUT VIRIDIAN HYDROGEN, UAE

Viridian Hydrogen UAE has been retained to become provider of integrated renewable solutions with a focus on the development of hydrogen in the United Arab Emirates and the greater MENA region.

Through a diverse network of local partners and advisors Viridian has positioned itself as the trusted resource for governments and multinational corporations wishing to implement their renewable strategies in the region.

Viridian Contact:

Saad Khan

saad@viridianhydrogen.com

971-55-152-1077

ABOUT POWERTAP HYDROGEN CAPITAL CORP.

PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. (“PowerTap”), is focused on installing hydrogen production and dispensing fueling infrastructure in the United States. PowerTap’s patented solution has been developed over 20 years. PowerTap is now commercializing its third-generation blue hydrogen product that will focus on the refueling needs of the automotive and long haul trucking markets that lack hydrogen fueling infrastructure. There are currently under 100 operational publicly available hydrogen stations in the United States with most of the existing stations purchasing industrial hydrogen from industrial manufacturers and shipping hydrogen to individual stations via tanker trucks.

PowerTap Hydrogen common shares are listed on the NEO Exchange. Please visit the company's profile on the NEO Exchange website at https://www.neo.inc/en/live/security-activity/MOVE#!/market-depth.

PR Contact:
Ajay Bruno
Account Director | AMW PR
c: 732.546.4287 o: 212.542.3146

ajay@amwpr.com

Investor Contact:
Tyler Troup, Circadian Group IR
MOVE@circadian-group.com
PowerTap Contact:
Raghu Kilambi
raghu@hydrogenfueling.co
+1 (604) 687-2038

NEITHER THE NEO EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information:
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of PowerTap. Some assumptions include, without limitation, the development of hydrogen powered vehicles by vehicle makers, the adoption of hydrogen powered vehicles by the market, legislation and regulations favoring the use of hydrogen as an alternative energy source, the qualification for carbon credits, the Company’s ability to build out its planned hydrogen fueling station network, and the Company’s ability to raise sufficient funds to fund its business plan. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. This press release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to, among other things, the timing and ability of the Company to complete any potential investments or acquisitions, if at all, and the timing thereof. Forward-looking information is based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of risks, which could cause actual results to vary and, in some instances, to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

Although the Company believes that the material factors, expectations and assumptions expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information available to it on the date such statements were made, no assurances can be given as to future results, levels of activity and achievements and such statements are not guarantees of future performance.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements and is made as of the date of this release. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power Stock Popped Friday Morning

    Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) popped today, jumping 3.7% as of 10:30 a.m. EDT after the hydrogen fuel cell stock received an analyst upgrade. Barclays upgraded its rating on Plug Power stock while keeping its price target unchanged at $27 a share. Barclays is betting on Oct. 14, Plug Power analyst day, to ignite momentum in the stock.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Biden’s Options to Tame Gas Prices Clash With His Climate Agenda

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is under intensifying pressure to keep a lid on rising gasoline and natural gas prices that threaten the economic recovery and Democrats’ political ambitions.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon

  • Cummins Receives Grant to Develop Critical Technology for EVs

    Cummins wants to reach carbon neutrality by 2050 by offering customers a variety of power platforms so they can choose the technology that best works for their sustainability goals.

  • My Top Energy Stock to Buy in October

    This energy stock is profitable and growing, and it could benefit from the industry's short-term challenges.

  • Nuns Highlight Human Rights Concerns Over Tesla’s Supply Chain

    At Tesla's annual meeting, the Sisters of the Good Shepherd submitted a shareholder proposal requesting Tesla's board commission additional reporting on human rights activities.

  • California port crisis, tangled supply chains are fueling a shipping container boom. Will it bust?

    Supply-chain bottlenecks are clogging ports in California, but also skyrocketing costs to ship goods and rent sea containers ahead of holiday shopping season.

  • Automakers funding new tech aimed at making greener lithium for EVs

    Automakers, investors and even oilfield giant Schlumberger NV are beginning to embrace environmentally friendly technologies to produce lithium that could help meet 25% or more of global demand for the electric vehicle battery metal by the end of the decade. Stellantis, Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy Ventures and others have invested millions of dollars or signed supply agreements with so-called direct lithium extraction (DLE) start-ups in recent months in an attempt to propel the technology to commercial production, expected within the next year or two. DLE technologies use less land and groundwater than hard rock mining and brine evaporation ponds - the traditional ways to process the white metal.

  • Why Plug Power Shares Are Rising

    Shares of several companies in the broader industrials sector, including Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG), are trading higher in sympathy with the overall market as stocks rise on optimism Congress will near a deal that would prevent a government shutdown. Shares of companies in the broader clean energy manufacturing space have otherwise been trading lower in recent sessions amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations. Plug Power is an innovator of modern hydrogen and f

  • The mystery of Elon Musk's missing gas

    An environmental document that needs U.S. Federal Aviation Administration approval before SpaceX can begin testing the world's largest rockets is missing key details about where its fuel will come from, experts say. The draft programmatic environmental assessment (PEA) for SpaceX's Starship and Super Heavy launch vehicles, which Elon Musk hopes will soon be shooting into orbit and then on to Mars, was issued last month by the FAA for public comment. The 142-page document covers construction and daily operations at SpaceX's Boca Chica facility in Texas, which Musk is hoping to incorporate as a city called Starbase.

  • GM and GE Are Teaming Up. Here’s What They Are Working On.

    In a surprising turn, the companies will collaborate on procuring materials for magnets needed to produce electric motors.

  • Tesla's gigafactory electrifies California-Germany culture clash

    With final approval for its German factory potentially just weeks away, Tesla's Elon Musk will make an appearance in the tiny town of Gruenheide this Saturday to host a county fair. Despite pandemic-related curbs limiting gatherings in Germany to under 5,000 people, Tesla applied for - and got - a permit to have 9,000 at the Oct. 9 'Giga-Fest', after local authorities agreed the event would be COVID safe. Coming on the heels of officials allowing the company to break ground on its new site before final approval had even been granted, environmental groups say this is just the latest example of Tesla being given too much leeway to act disruptively in Germany - a pattern they worry will continue.

  • Gorilla in famous selfie dies in arms of caretaker who saved her

    Ndakasi took her final breath being held by her caretaker, who watched over her since she was two months old.

  • South Korea to raise emissions reduction goal to 40% by 2030

    South Korea's government on Friday said it would raise its greenhouse gas reduction goal from 26.3 percent to 40 percent by 2030, as part of efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The revised nationally determined contribution (NDC) was proposed by the ruling party in June and will be officially introduced at the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference in Glasgow in November, with a government plan presented to the United Nations in December. South Korean President Moon Jae-in has proposed a “Green New Deal” aimed at helping his country bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic while eventually reaching the goal of zero emissions by 2050.

  • Meeting between Gov. Cooper, UK ambassador underscores crucial economic partnership for NC

    North Carolina is an important state for the U.K., exporting some $3 billion dollars worth of goods each year. U.K. companies employ nearly 38,000 North Carolinians.

  • Fortescue buys 60% stake in Dutch-based renewable energy firm

    Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) is part of Fortescue Metals' plan to become the world's first major supplier of green iron ore, and aims to supply 15 million tonnes of green hydrogen globally by 2030. Fortescue Metals, the world's No.4 iron ore producer, is pursuing some of the most ambitious green plans in the industry with its efforts to diversify into renewable energy and green hydrogen through FFI.

  • Woman jailed after narrow escape from charging grizzly mother filmed in Yellowstone National Park

    ‘Pure luck is why Dehring is a criminal defendant and not a mauled tourist,’ prosecutors say

  • Shareholders push for Australia's banks to stop fossil fuel funding

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -A group of shareholders filed climate change resolutions with three of Australia's Big Four banks on Thursday, asking them to abide by their self-declared support for net-zero emissions by 2050 and stop financing fossil fuels. The resolutions ask for a firm commitment from Westpac Banking Corp, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and National Australia Bank not to fund any fossil fuel projects, in line with calls by the International Energy Agency (IEA) https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/radical-change-needed-reach-net-zero-emissions-iea-2021-05-18.

  • ESG Is 'Part of Our DNA,' Says Monaco at Enbridge's ESG Forum 2021

    Webinar discusses climate goals, sustainable energy development and bridging society to a lower-emissions energy future

  • Georgieva-Led IMF Bowed to Brazil by Softening Climate Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- International Monetary Fund officials including Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva -- who’s made climate change a signature issue -- softened a warning about environmental risks to Brazil’s economy after President Jair Bolsonaro’s government objected to the language.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around o