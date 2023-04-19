Powerwell Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:PWRWELL) Price Is Out Of Tune With Earnings

Powerwell Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:PWRWELL) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 25.5x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in Malaysia, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 13x and even P/E's below 8x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

We'd have to say that with no tangible growth over the last year, Powerwell Holdings Berhad's earnings have been unimpressive. It might be that many are expecting an improvement to the uninspiring earnings performance over the coming period, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is Powerwell Holdings Berhad's Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Powerwell Holdings Berhad would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that there was hardly any earnings per share growth to speak of for the company over the past year. The lack of growth did nothing to help the company's aggregate three-year performance, which is an unsavory 59% drop in EPS. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

In contrast to the company, the rest of the market is expected to grow by 10% over the next year, which really puts the company's recent medium-term earnings decline into perspective.

With this information, we find it concerning that Powerwell Holdings Berhad is trading at a P/E higher than the market. It seems most investors are ignoring the recent poor growth rate and are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects. There's a very good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the recent negative growth rates.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of Powerwell Holdings Berhad revealed its shrinking earnings over the medium-term aren't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given the market is set to grow. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as this earnings performance is highly unlikely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Powerwell Holdings Berhad (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

