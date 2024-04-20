PPB Group Berhad (KLSE:PPB) Is Increasing Its Dividend To MYR0.30

PPB Group Berhad (KLSE:PPB) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 7th of June to MYR0.30. The payment will take the dividend yield to 2.7%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

PPB Group Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. The last payment was quite easily covered by earnings, but it made up 107% of cash flows. While the company may be more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business at this time, we think that a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 36.0%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 34% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

PPB Group Berhad Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.175 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.42. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 9.1% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

We Could See PPB Group Berhad's Dividend Growing

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that PPB Group Berhad has grown earnings per share at 5.3% per year over the past five years. The lack of cash flows does make us a bit cautious though, especially when it comes to the future of the dividend.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think PPB Group Berhad's payments are rock solid. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for PPB Group Berhad that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

