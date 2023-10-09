PPB Group Berhad (KLSE:PPB) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at PPB Group Berhad (KLSE:PPB) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for PPB Group Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0067 = RM189m ÷ (RM30b - RM1.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, PPB Group Berhad has an ROCE of 0.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Food industry average of 6.8%.

In the above chart we have measured PPB Group Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for PPB Group Berhad.

What Does the ROCE Trend For PPB Group Berhad Tell Us?

In terms of PPB Group Berhad's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has employed 32% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 0.7%. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

In Conclusion...

As we've seen above, PPB Group Berhad's returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. Unsurprisingly then, the total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

