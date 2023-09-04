PPB Group Berhad (KLSE:PPB) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of MYR0.12

PPB Group Berhad (KLSE:PPB) will pay a dividend of MYR0.12 on the 22nd of September. The dividend yield is 2.5% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

PPB Group Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Based on the last payment, PPB Group Berhad was paying only paying out a fraction of earnings, but the payment was a massive 109% of cash flows. A cash payout ratio this high could put the dividend under pressure and force the company to reduce it in the future if it were to run into tough times.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 1.8%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 35%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

PPB Group Berhad Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.167 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.40. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 9.1% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

We Could See PPB Group Berhad's Dividend Growing

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that PPB Group Berhad has grown earnings per share at 7.4% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Our Thoughts On PPB Group Berhad's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While PPB Group Berhad is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We don't think PPB Group Berhad is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for PPB Group Berhad that investors should take into consideration.

