PPE Market Size to Grow by USD 28.67 billion | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The personal protective equipment (PPE) market size is anticipated to grow by USD 28.67 bn from 2019 to 2024. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 9.25% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Personal Protective Equipment Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Technavio helps companies make informed business decisions through valuable insights. View Our Free Sample Report Now

Market Dynamics

Key drivers such as the stringent occupational safety regulations are supporting the personal protective equipment market growth. However, factors such as low consumer compliance are expected to challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Learn about more factors impacting the growth of the market. View Our Free Sample Report Now

Company Profiles

The personal protective equipment (PPE) market report provides complete insights on key vendors including 3M Co., Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Ansell Ltd., Delta Plus Group, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corp., MCR Safety, MSA Safety Inc., and and Sioen Industries NV. The vendor offerings of some of the key vendors are listed below:

  • 3M Co. - The company offers a range of products for fall protection, hand and face protection, and hearing protection. It also offers a range of protective apparel, protective eyewear, respirators, gas and flame detectors, and high visibility clothing. Some of the products are 3M Health Care Particulate Respirator and Surgical Mask 1860S, 3M Aura Health Care Particulate Respirator and Surgical Mask 1870+, N95 120 EA/Case, and 3M Disposable Chemical Protective Coverall 4565.

  • Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. - The company offers a range of protective apparel and infection control products. Under the protective apparel product category, it offers a range of bouffants, beard covers, coveralls, hoods, frocks, gowns, lab coats, shoe and boot covers, sleeves, scrub shirts and pants, and assurance apparel. Under the infection control products, it offers a range of masks, respirators, shields, and veils. Some of the products are Critical Cover SureGrip Shoe Covers, Critical Cover AlphaGuard Scrub Shirts & Pants, and Critical Cover BarrierTech Gowns.

  • Ansell Ltd. - The company offers a range of products for industrial hand and arm protection and body protection. It also offers a range of gloves, goggles, face masks, protective clothing, and facial protection products for healthcare and life science applications. Some of the products are AlphaTec 58-535B, AlphaTec FLASH Type T, and GAMMEX Latex Underglove.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By product, the market is classified into protective clothing, hand and arm protection, protective footwear, respiratory protection, and others. The protective clothing segment contributes the largest share of the market.

  • By end-user, the market is classified into manufacturing, construction, oil and gas, healthcare, and others. The manufacturing sectors will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

  • By Geography, the market is classified into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. North America will have the largest share of the market, accounting for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for personal protective equipment in North America.

Find out the contribution of each segment of the market. Read Our Free Sample Report Now

Related Reports

Protective Workwear Market by Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Smart Connected Clothing Market by Distribution Channel, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of over 9%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 28.67 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.13

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and Australia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Co., Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Ansell Ltd., Delta Plus Group, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corp., MCR Safety, MSA Safety Inc., and and Sioen Industries NV.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Protective clothing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Hand and arm protection - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Protective footwear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Respiratory protection - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End user

  • Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Construction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Volume driver – Demand led growth

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Competitive scenario

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • 3M Co.

  • Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

  • Ansell Ltd.

  • Delta Plus Group

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Kimberly-Clark Corp.

  • MCR Safety

  • MSA Safety Inc.

  • Sioen Industries NV

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ppe-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-28-67-billion--technavio-301511793.html

SOURCE Technavio

