PPE Market Size to Grow by USD 28.67 billion | Technavio
NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The personal protective equipment (PPE) market size is anticipated to grow by USD 28.67 bn from 2019 to 2024. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 9.25% during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
Key drivers such as the stringent occupational safety regulations are supporting the personal protective equipment market growth. However, factors such as low consumer compliance are expected to challenge the market growth during the forecast period.
Company Profiles
The personal protective equipment (PPE) market report provides complete insights on key vendors including 3M Co., Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Ansell Ltd., Delta Plus Group, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corp., MCR Safety, MSA Safety Inc., and and Sioen Industries NV. The vendor offerings of some of the key vendors are listed below:
3M Co. - The company offers a range of products for fall protection, hand and face protection, and hearing protection. It also offers a range of protective apparel, protective eyewear, respirators, gas and flame detectors, and high visibility clothing. Some of the products are 3M Health Care Particulate Respirator and Surgical Mask 1860S, 3M Aura Health Care Particulate Respirator and Surgical Mask 1870+, N95 120 EA/Case, and 3M Disposable Chemical Protective Coverall 4565.
Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. - The company offers a range of protective apparel and infection control products. Under the protective apparel product category, it offers a range of bouffants, beard covers, coveralls, hoods, frocks, gowns, lab coats, shoe and boot covers, sleeves, scrub shirts and pants, and assurance apparel. Under the infection control products, it offers a range of masks, respirators, shields, and veils. Some of the products are Critical Cover SureGrip Shoe Covers, Critical Cover AlphaGuard Scrub Shirts & Pants, and Critical Cover BarrierTech Gowns.
Ansell Ltd. - The company offers a range of products for industrial hand and arm protection and body protection. It also offers a range of gloves, goggles, face masks, protective clothing, and facial protection products for healthcare and life science applications. Some of the products are AlphaTec 58-535B, AlphaTec FLASH Type T, and GAMMEX Latex Underglove.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
By product, the market is classified into protective clothing, hand and arm protection, protective footwear, respiratory protection, and others. The protective clothing segment contributes the largest share of the market.
By end-user, the market is classified into manufacturing, construction, oil and gas, healthcare, and others. The manufacturing sectors will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.
By Geography, the market is classified into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. North America will have the largest share of the market, accounting for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for personal protective equipment in North America.
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of over 9%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 28.67 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.13
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and Australia
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
3M Co., Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Ansell Ltd., Delta Plus Group, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corp., MCR Safety, MSA Safety Inc., and and Sioen Industries NV.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
