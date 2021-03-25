PPE Market Trends for Infection Control | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2026: Graphical Research

Major personal protective equipment market players for infection control include Drägerwerk AG, B.Braun Melsungen AG SHIELD Scientific, Honeywell International, The 3M Company, Alpha Pro Tech Limited, Ansell, Gateway Safety and Cardinal Health, Inc.

Pune, India, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The personal protective equipment (PPE) market size for infection control is poised to register exponential growth rate during the forecast period owing to increased efforts toward the development of drug and vaccine. Pharmaceutical companies are the major growth enabler, with research institutes and universities gearing to develop preventive and therapeutic medicine against lethal viruses such as COVID-19 and Ebola.

PPE equipment such as gloves, face masks and face shields have gained immense traction globally. Considering the heightened awareness pertaining to hygiene and safety, governments have upped the funds towards infection control. In terms of revenue, the global personal protective equipment market for infection control will witness a substantial uptick by 2026.

Stakeholders are likely to focus on expanding their footprint in untapped areas in North America, Europe and APAC. Regional trends which are likely to have an influence on the global outlook are elucidated below:

Face protection equipment to gain uptick in North America

Demand for face protection equipment will surge drastically in the U.S., Canada and Mexico on the heels of unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases in the region. With the growth in surgical procedures in healthcare facilities soaring, industry participants are expected to further their investments in the product portfolio. The North America market revenue share from the face protection equipment segment logged 30% in 2019 and will expand at a considerable rate owing to bullish demand for protective masks and eyewear.

End-users are also expected to exhibit traction for hand & arm protection products to ward off infectious agents and contain the spread of virus and disease. The equipment is also sought-after for surgical procedures to obstruct the transmission of contaminants from body fluids. In terms of revenue, the hand & arm protection segment in North America was pegged at around USD 1.9 billion in 2019 and will expand sizably through 2026.

Story continues

Access sample pages of the report, “North America PPE Market Forecasts 2026 for Infection Control” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1347/sample

Research and diagnostic laboratories to seek PPE in America

The trend for PPE in research and diagnostic laboratories will continue to surge in the wake of the development of novel drugs and vaccines. These laboratories have furthered their efforts owing to the emergence of COVID-19 outbreak. The market share from the research and diagnostic laboratories segment in North America will gain substantial uptick.

Stakeholders are poised to infuse funds in the U.S. owing to the havoc wracked by the coronavirus. Accordingly, R&D activities have gained pace along with the production of PPE kits. The U.S. PPE market for infection control was valued at more than USD 4 billion in 2019 and will expand considerably by 2026.

Reusable PPE kits to witness notable demand in Europe

Amidst escalating medical waste concern, governments and other stakeholders have placed emphasis on reusable PPE kits in Europe . It is worth noting that reusable equipment boosts durability and multiple use. Reusable personal protective equipment market in Europe was valued at more than USD 1.5 billion in 2019 and will expand across the region.

End-markets are gearing to further their investments in protective clothing, including surgical gowns, full body suits and vests. An upsurge in the number of ambulatory surgical centers and hospital admissions has propelled the demand for protective clothing. The market revenue from the protective clothing segment in Europe was valued at USD 800 million in 2019 and is forecast to grow at a notable pace through 2026.

Access sample pages of the report, “Europe PPE Market Forecasts 2026 for Infection Control” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1359/sample

Stakeholders envisage Spain and Italy as promising markets

Demand for PPE kits has reached at an unprecedented level in both Spain and Italy against the backdrop of the coronavirus. Spain is likely to up the procurement of PPE to overcome the market challenges emanating from PPE supply constraints.

Italy is likely to be a lucrative market for PPE suppliers considering the wave created by the virus. With the need for infection control soaring in hospitals and other makeshift COIVD-19 hospitals, Italy is likely to witness investments abound. Italy PPE market value for infection control was pegged at more than 250 million and will expand robustly through 2026.

PPE suppliers to emphasize production of protective clothing in APAC

PPE suppliers in APAC have upped their focus on protective clothing, including full body suits and surgical gowns. With the COVID-19 fallout being pervasive in India, China and Australia, demand for protective clothing will continue to surge in the region. The market value of protective clothing in APAC is likely to surpass USD 400 million in 2026.

End-users are likely to inject funds in disposable PPE kits in the wake of upsides, such as lesser risk of contamination, easy maintenance, cost effectivity and convenience of use. In term of revenue, disposable segment in APAC was valued at over USD 1.5 billion in 2019 and will thrive across the region.

Access sample pages of the report, “Asia Pacific PPE Market Forecasts 2026 for Infection Control” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1360/sample

Demand from hospitals to witness an exponential rise in APAC

With the staggering rise in COVID-19 cases across the Asia Pacific region, hospitals have exhibited an exponential demand for personal protective equipment. Moreover, soaring burden of chronic diseases and subsequent rise in healthcare budgets have solidified the position of APAC PPE market for infection control. In terms of value, the market across hospitals segment stood at over USD 1.1 billion in 2019 and will grow at a notably through 2026.

Stakeholders are expected to expand their footprint in Japan on the heels of growth in healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, an upsurge in R&D activities and presence of key players have triggered investments in the region.

Rigorous regulations pertaining to healthcare workers’ safety and heightened awareness regarding infection control will propel the industry trend.

About Graphical Research:

Graphical Research is a business research firm that provides industry insights, market forecast and strategic inputs through granular research reports and advisory services. We publish targeted research reports with an aim to address varied customer needs, from market penetration and entry strategies to portfolio management and strategic outlook. We understand that business requirements are unique: our syndicate reports are designed to ensure relevance for industry participants across the value chain. We also provide custom reports that are tailored to the exact needs of the customer, with dedicated analyst support across the purchase lifecycle.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Parikhit B. Corporate sales, Graphical Research Phone: 1-800-986-6917 Email: sales@graphicalresearch.com Web: https://www.graphicalresearch.com



