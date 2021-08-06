U.S. markets closed

PPE Unite Launches Its First Joint PPE Distribution & COVID-19 Vaccination Mobile Drive-thru Clinic in Partnership with City of Bell Gardens and FHCCGLA for Small Businesses and Organizations

·3 min read

The mobile PPE-Up event is the latest effort to assist in facilitating workplace vaccinations and distribute over 40 million units of PPE items to small businesses during the new surge in COVID-19 cases

BELL GARDENS, Calif., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Los Angeles County Public Health Officials report a resurgence in COVID-19 cases across the County due to the Delta variant, the City of Bell Gardens, the Family Health Care Centers of Greater Los Angeles (FHCCGLA), and local supporting municipalities team up with PPE Unite to launch their first-ever combination PPE distribution and free vaccine clinic mobile event in Los Angeles to keep workplaces safe.

PPE Unite distributes critical PPE supplies. (PRNewsfoto/Logisticom)
PPE Unite distributes critical PPE supplies. (PRNewsfoto/Logisticom)

The one-day drive-thru event takes place on Friday, August 6th, 9 a.m - 3 p.m. at the John Anson Ford Park.

PPE Unite's group vaccination program will offer businesses and organization FREE COVID-19 vaccinations in addition to personal protective equipment, including mandatory N95 masks, for their employees conveniently at their workplace or through upcoming PPE-Up events like the one in Bell Gardens. This Friday's vaccine clinic will be administered through FHCCGLA, whose mission is "To enhance the quality of life for men, women and children in the greater Los Angeles area through the provision of high quality, accessible and affordable healthcare services."

"We have helped thousands of businesses and organizations with supplies to keep their workplaces safe and are continuing that critical effort in this next wave of rising cases. To further our impact in the community, we are now expanding our effort to assist organizations with vaccine education and administering group vaccinations efficiently through our mobile vaccine clinics," said Jay Tsao & Tova Mac, co-founders of PPE Unite. "Accelerating vaccine adoption and proper PPE usage within an occupational setting will not only prevent outbreaks, but also boost confidence amongst employees and help attract new hires."

PPE Unite is the result of an unprecedented partnership between local, state and private entities. One of the largest in the country, PPE Unite's expansive distribution program through these mobile drive-thru events have helped support over 50,000 small businesses.

"The City of Bell Gardens has partnered up with PPE Unite to provide access to much-needed personal protective equipment for local businesses. With the evolving COVID pandemic still posing a threat to the health of our residents, PPE Unite is making sure the business community is educated about vaccinations and PPE mandates that help fight the pandemic," stated Bell Gardens Mayor Marco Barcena. "This is essential in densely populated cities like Bell Gardens where residents already face many disadvantages such as low income and limited access to health care."

To sign-up your business for free PPE & vaccinations, visit the PPE Unite website at www.ppeunite.org. All supplies are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ppe-unite-launches-its-first-joint-ppe-distribution--covid-19-vaccination-mobile-drive-thru-clinic-in-partnership-with-city-of-bell-gardens-and-fhccgla-for-small-businesses-and-organizations-301349951.html

SOURCE PPE Unite

