What Is PPG Industries, Inc.'s (NYSE:PPG) Share Price Doing?

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$152 and falling to the lows of US$131. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether PPG Industries' current trading price of US$142 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at PPG Industries’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is PPG Industries Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! PPG Industries is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $184.14, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because PPG Industries’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of PPG Industries look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. PPG Industries' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 55%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since PPG is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PPG for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy PPG. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you want to dive deeper into PPG Industries, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that PPG Industries has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

If you are no longer interested in PPG Industries, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

