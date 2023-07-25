PPG Industries' (NYSE:PPG) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 12th of September to $0.65, which will be 4.8% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of $0.62. This takes the annual payment to 1.7% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

PPG Industries' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Based on the last payment, PPG Industries was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 58.0%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 30%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

PPG Industries Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $1.18, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $2.48. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.7% over that duration. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

PPG Industries May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 2.6% per year. Growth of 2.6% may indicate that the company has limited investment opportunity so it is returning its earnings to shareholders instead. This isn't bad in itself, but unless earnings growth pick up we wouldn't expect dividends to grow either.

We Really Like PPG Industries' Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for PPG Industries that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

