PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Is Increasing Its Dividend To £0.20

PPHE Hotel Group Limited's (LON:PPH) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to £0.20 on 31st of May. This makes the dividend yield 2.7%, which is above the industry average.

PPHE Hotel Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, PPHE Hotel Group's earnings were much higher than the dividend, but it wasn't converting those earnings into cash flow. No cash flows could definitely make returning cash to shareholders difficult, or at least mean the balance sheet will come under pressure.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 147.2%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 28% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.12 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.40. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 13% per annum over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Over the past five years, it looks as though PPHE Hotel Group's EPS has declined at around 9.9% a year. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

PPHE Hotel Group's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think PPHE Hotel Group will make a great income stock. While PPHE Hotel Group is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, PPHE Hotel Group has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about. Is PPHE Hotel Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

