PPK Group Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth AU$898.4k

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of PPK Group Limited (ASX:PPK), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At PPK Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive Director Glenn Molloy bought AU$365k worth of shares at a price of AU$1.46 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.47. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

PPK Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 38% of PPK Group shares, worth about AU$16m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The PPK Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded PPK Group shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in PPK Group and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, PPK Group has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

