U.S. markets open in 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,907.00
    +7.25 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,477.00
    -26.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,939.75
    +95.25 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,282.60
    +3.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.46
    +0.04 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.70
    -10.00 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    25.69
    -0.63 (-2.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1932
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6890
    -0.0430 (-2.48%)
     

  • Vix

    20.70
    -0.88 (-4.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3835
    -0.0035 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7550
    -0.1460 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,514.39
    +1,273.06 (+2.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,149.25
    -2.33 (-0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,726.27
    +17.56 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,174.15
    -617.90 (-2.07%)
     

PPL Corporation Names Wendy E. Stark Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ALLENTOWN, Pa., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL), one of the largest companies in the U.S. utility sector, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Wendy E. Stark senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary. Stark will replace Joanne Raphael effective April 12, 2021, at which time Raphael will become executive vice president and chief legal officer until she retires on June 1, 2021.

Wendy Stark
Wendy Stark

In her new role, Stark will lead PPL's legal department and oversee the company's ethics and compliance program. She brings more than two decades of legal experience to PPL, with the vast majority of her service in the public utility sector. She joins PPL from Pepco Holdings, LLC, where she was senior vice president, Legal and Regulatory Strategy, and general counsel.

"Wendy's significant experience in leading legal teams, her extensive background in regulatory matters, and her deep knowledge of our industry make her a great addition to PPL as we best position the company to create long-term value for all stakeholders moving forward," said Vincent Sorgi, PPL president and chief executive officer.

From 2016 to 2021, Stark led the legal and regulatory affairs departments of Pepco Holdings, LLC, a subsidiary of Exelon Corporation, overseeing all legal matters and regulatory strategy for several electric and gas utilities in multiple jurisdictions. From 2012 to 2016, she served as Pepco's deputy general counsel.

"I'm incredibly excited to join PPL as the company begins a new century of service and looks to strategically reposition itself as a U.S-focused energy company," said Stark. "I'm eager to work with PPL's leadership and legal teams to build on the company's strong track record of success and to deliver for customers, shareowners and the communities PPL serves."

Stark began her legal career in labor and employment law, representing clients first at Calfee, Halter & Griswold, LLP and then at Baker & Hostetler, LLP, both in Cleveland, Ohio. In 2002, she joined FirstEnergy Corporation's legal team as an attorney and spent a decade with the company, her last seven years as associate general counsel before joining Pepco.

She holds a bachelor's degree in English and political science from Kalamazoo College in Michigan and earned her juris doctor from University of Michigan Law School.

Throughout her career, she has served on numerous nonprofit and industry boards, including the Girl Scouts Council of the Nations Capital, GridWise Alliance, the New Jersey Utilities Association, Homeless Children's Playtime Project in Washington, D.C., and the Energy Association of Pennsylvania.

Stark will succeed Raphael, who in December 2020 announced her plans to retire June 1, 2021, after a 35-year career with PPL.

Headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) is one of the largest companies in the U.S. utility sector. PPL's seven high-performing, award-winning utilities serve more than 10 million customers in the U.S. and U.K. With more than 12,000 employees, the company is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and reliability and delivering superior value for shareowners. To learn more, visit www.pplweb.com.

Note to Editors: Visit our media website at www.pplnewsroom.com for additional news and background about PPL Corporation.

Contacts:

For news media: Ryan Hill, 610-774-4033


For financial analysts: Andy Ludwig, 610-774-3389

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ppl-corporation-names-wendy-e-stark-senior-vice-president-general-counsel-and-corporate-secretary-301252822.html

SOURCE PPL Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • AstraZeneca Stock Pops After Covid Vaccine Proves 79% Effective In U.S.

    AstraZeneca stock jumped Monday after the company said its coronavirus vaccine was 79% effective against symptomatic Covid-19 in a final-phase U.S. study.

  • Applied Materials sets new $7.5 billion stock repurchase program

    Shares of Applied Materials Inc. rallied 1.6% in premarket trading Monday, after the semiconductor equipment maker said it has set a new $7.5 billion stock repurchase program. The new program represents about 7.1% of the company's market capitalization of $105.4 billion as of Friday's close. The company said the new program supplements the $1.3 billion remaining in its previous program. Separately, the company said the Kokusai Electric Corp. share purchase agreement it has with KKR HKE Investment L.P. may have been terminated, as the companies were unable to confirm regulatory approval in China. Applied Materials said if it does not receive confirmation of regulatory approval by the March 26 deadline for payment, it will treat the deal as terminated and pay KKR a $154 million termination fee. Applied Materials stock has run up 34.1% over the past three months through Friday, while the PHLX Semiconductor Index has advanced 9.7% and the S&P 500 has gained 6.1%.

  • Bank of America CEO Says Its Earnings Are Poised to ‘Substantially Increase’ as Rates Rise

    Brian Moynihan also says that bank is eager to buy back more stock pending approval from federal regulators.

  • As mortgage rates surge, 15-year home loans are worth a look

    Rates are much lower than for 30-year mortgages right now, but payments can be stiff.

  • Reckitt Benckiser considers over $2 billion sale of Mead Johnson Greater China: sources

    British consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser Group is considering selling its infant formula business in Greater China, in a deal that could value the business at more than $2 billion, two people with knowledge of the matter said. The group has hired Morgan Stanley to conduct a strategic review of its infant formula unit Mead Johnson in Greater China, the sources said, declining to comment as the information is confidential. They however cautioned no decision has been made and that business valuation could change due to the impact of COVID-19.

  • Global Markets: Stocks and forex ride out Turkey shock

    The fallout from Turkey's latest market drama appeared contained on Monday, as stocks and emerging-market currencies recovered from President Tayyip Erdogan's shock replacing of a hawkish central bank governor with a critic of high interest rates. Indexes tracking Europe's 600 largest stocks, emerging-market shares, and emerging-market currencies all stayed near flat as investors bet contagion would be for now limited. Erdogan's third ousting of a central bank governor since 2019 mostly affected domestic assets.

  • At the Heart of the New Economics Lies a Centuries-Old Mystery

    (Bloomberg) -- Stripped down to basics, the new consensus in economics goes like this: It’s fine for governments to borrow and spend more money -- so long as they can get hold of it cheaply.But as a guide to policy, the doctrine has a blind spot. Because even after arguing the point for a couple of centuries, economists find it hard to pin down what drives long-run interest rates -- or predict where they’re headed.“The greatest area of uncertainty in any forecast is really the forecast of interest rates,” Laura Tyson, a senior economic adviser to the Clinton and Obama administrations, told Bloomberg TV . “The profession has not been great at timing either the direction or the amount.”Those are crucial questions right now, for governments trying to figure out how much it’s safe to spend on pandemic recovery, and for investors wondering if this year’s surge in sovereign-bond yields is a blip or the start of a new era.‘More Power’For years, estimates of future borrowing costs have tended to be too high –- leading to projections of bigger debts, and helping deter public spending. Some worry the opposite could happen now: politicians will grow complacent about low interest rates, borrow and spend too much, then get a nasty surprise when they spike.But there’s a school of economic thought says that governments and central banks play a bigger role in shaping interest rates than the mainstream acknowledges. Translated into practical terms, that means countries can turn their own borrowing costs into a policy choice, instead of a price that gets discovered in the marketplace.It’s not a new idea, says Paul McCulley, the former chief economist at Pimco. “The central bank has always had more power over long rates than the consensus had thought,” he says. “They just weren’t exercising it.”Now, they are -– one way and another.The Bank of Japan has been explicitly targeting government borrowing costs for years, under a policy known as yield-curve control. Australia followed suit during the pandemic.But central bankers, often the main buyers of sovereign debt nowadays, have other ways to steer the yields without officially making them a policy tool. European Central Bank officials, for example, acknowledge off the record that they manage the cost of borrowing for euro-area governments via bond purchases.The Federal Reserve, which is buying about $80 billion of Treasuries every month, practiced overt yield-curve control during World War II. In the past year, Fed officials have referenced the policy without suggesting it’ll be implemented anytime soon.‘Self-Fulfilling’Sometimes the idea on its own is enough, says McCulley, who now teaches at Georgetown University. Once central banks acknowledge they have that power, “and the market agrees with that, then it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy.”The concern about such policies has been that politicians will spend their countries into bankruptcy or hyperinflation without some kind of external discipline.Once, financial markets were thought to provide it. More recently the task has been assigned to central banks, which were supposed to be walled off from the rest of government so they can focus on nipping any signs of inflation in the bud.Key parts of that intellectual edifice have crumbled, especially since the financial crisis. Bigger budget deficits and debts, one of the things that were supposed to push interest rates higher, didn’t do so.Politicians pivoted to austerity anyway, without much of a push from the markets -- and economies suffered a lackluster recovery as a result.Covid-19 brought a different approach. Spending by governments has been the key to recovery -- and the frameworks for assessing how far they could safely go didn’t seem much use.New RulesTypically based around budget deficits or national debts as a share of the economy, traditional fiscal guidelines didn’t have a role for interest rates. They made no provision for the way debts have become cheaper to service even as they grew bigger -- because of the plunge in borrowing costs. Even the Euro area, which enforces a strict version of the old-school rulebook, threw it out in the pandemic.Economists are working on new rules for a low-rates era.In a November paper, Jason Furman and Larry Summers -– Harvard economists and senior officials in the Obama administration -- argued that the interest payments a government has to make every year are a better benchmark than its total debt or annual deficit.The idea carries weight in the Biden administration. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says she agrees with it.Furman says that the rule of thumb advocated in his paper –- keeping real debt-service costs below 2% of GDP –- is applicable regardless of who’s right in the debate about what drives interest rates. He says there’s not much to be gained from using monetary policy to impose a cap on government borrowing costs.“Can central banks decide one variable? Yes. Can they simultaneously decide three variables? No,” he says. “You can do financial repression for a while,” but that just makes it harder to meet other targets like keeping inflation under control.‘Always This Danger’Modern Monetary Theory, an emerging school of economics, agrees that inflation is the ultimate yardstick for policy. But it has different ideas about how governments pay for their spending -- and what determines long-term interest rates.While Furman and Summers favor explanations such as ageing populations, rising inequality and capital-saving technology, the MMTers follow a line of thought that has roots in the work of John Maynard Keynes. It emphasizes the role of monetary policy. The long run is just lots of short runs piled together, the reasoning goes. So when central banks persist in keeping short-term borrowing costs low, they shape long rates too.After decades on the fringes, MMT economists see the debate shifting in their favor. Some of their positions are now widely held: Countries that borrow in their own currencies can’t go broke, and the real risk of overspending is inflation not bankruptcy.The MMTers would like the profession to take another step in their direction by acknowledging that governments can manage their own borrowing costs.In the mainstream models, even when governments are paying low interest rates and have room to spend, “there’s always this danger” that debt costs could spike and derail their plans, says Scott Fullwiler, an MMT economist and professor at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. “They haven’t put into this framework that the interest rates are a policy variable.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Barclays expands private bank to France and Italy

    Barclays has expanded its private banking business to France and Italy as it seeks to grow its European wealth business in the wake of Britain's exit from the European Union. The bank said on Monday that it has appointed Bernard Corneau and Carlo Baronio as heads of private bank coverage in France and Italy respectively, both based out of the lender's investment banking offices in those countries.

  • Ford Motor Ready to Play Catch-Up

    The stock has underperformed for years, held back by weak management and a product line that relies too heavily on truck sales.

  • More Canadians Than Ever Before Are Expecting Higher Home Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- A record share of Canadians expect home prices will continue hitting new highs, an exuberance that adds to concern the housing market is entering a speculative bubble.Six in 10 Canadians believe the value of real estate in their neighborhood will increase over the next six months, according to the latest weekly survey by Nanos Research Group for Bloomberg News. It’s the first time such readings have surpassed 60% since polling began in 2008, underscoring how the rally in home prices is beginning to feed expectations of future high returns.The concern is these so-called extrapolative expectations will attract the wrong sort of demand -- from speculators or investors fearing they will miss out -- that will hyper-inflate the market, exacerbate inaffordability for young or low-income families, add to rising mortgage debt and amplify the risks of a destabilizing market crash.“This fear of missing out is out there and it’s driving people to make decisions they’ll have to live with,” Robert Hogue, an economist at Royal Bank of Canada in Toronto, said by phone.The poll result isn’t the only housing indicator that’s flashing red:Prices for new homes rose at the fastest monthly pace in more than three decades in February, Statistics Canada reported last week.A separate home-price index calculated by the Canadian Real Estate Association shows prices nationally are up 17% over the past 12 months.Twelve major markets -- or about one quarter of the total -- have posted price gains of more than 30%.There are good underlying reasons for the rally. For one, mortgage interest rates dropped to all-time lows last year, making it a lot cheaper to carry all that debt. That’s why home ownership costs are only growing about 2.2% annually -- which is in line with recent historical averages -- despite soaring housing values.A shift to remote work during the pandemic has also led to increased demand for single-family homes, particularly in suburban areas and small towns. At the same time, inventory has been tight and that’s driving up prices.But concerns are beginning to mount. Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem cautioned last month there are some early signs of “excess exuberance.” Flippers, who buy with the intention of reselling quickly for major profit after minor improvements, are becoming more prominent. And stories abound of modest-sized homes being sold at exorbitant prices.Canadians aren’t expecting it to stop. In the Nanos poll, the share of respondents who say the value of real estate will increase is up from a pandemic low of 9% last May.Nor are there many signs government is going to step in to slow things down. The housing rally has been a key driver of new wealth and confidence at a time of great uncertainty, and policy makers will be wary of tampering. There is also a political constraint to action, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government weighing whether to trigger an election this year.“At the minimum, I’d say they need to state they are concerned and are considering options to cool the market down,” Hogue said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ghost of Horrific Treasury Auction Haunts Bond Market on Brink

    (Bloomberg) -- A battered Treasuries market faces another trying week as it will have to absorb a massive slate of auctions focused in maturities that have gotten pummeled amid a brightening outlook for growth and inflation.It’s been a month since a disastrous seven-year auction sent the bond market into a tailspin that reverberated across financial markets and helped put benchmark yields on the path to prepandemic heights. Now that maturity is on the calendar again, with a $62 billion offering looming as a source of anxiety for dealers in the week ahead.The government will be selling into a market that’s endured a painful stretch, driving an index of longer maturities into a bear market. A key part of the yield curve just hit its steepest in over five years after the Federal Reserve reaffirmed plans to keep rates near zero through 2023. The seven-year area, especially vulnerable to shifting speculation on monetary policy, has taken a beating as traders bet the central bank won’t be able to wait that long. It’s underperforming surrounding maturities by the most since 2015.“Supply is going to be a very important part of next week,” said Justin Lederer, a strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald. “We’ll really see what type of end-user demand shows up at these auctions, and if the seven-year last month was so poorly sponsored because of volatility of that day or whether it’s a continued theme. There’s just a lot of volatility now and questions about whether higher rates are going to impact equities.”In February, when investors were already stepping back from bonds amid stimulus talks and the vaccine rollout, the government received record-low demand for the seven-year auction. The result added fueled to a Treasuries selloff that’s extended to a seventh straight week.The auction slate highlights another concern. Treasuries mostly shrugged off the Fed’s decision Friday to let lapse bank regulatory exemptions that have buoyed the bond market since the beginning of the pandemic. But dealers have been unloading Treasuries, and for some analysts the Fed’s move risks raising stress around auctions.Long-Maturity PainThe fixed-income slump has hit longer maturities hardest. As of Thursday, a Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury index that tracks debt with 10 years or more to maturity was down about 22% from its March 2020 peak, putting it in bear territory -- at least by this gauge. The 10-year yield touched 1.75% this week, the highest since January 2020.Yields and inflation expectations also took flight after Fed Chair Jerome Powell pushed back on any need to combat the rise. A market proxy for inflation over the coming decade surged to about 2.3% this week, the highest since 2013.Powell reiterated this week that he would only see an issue with the bond selloff if it were accompanied by “disorderly conditions in markets or by persistent tightening of financial conditions that threaten the achievement of our goals.” Tech shares appeared to suffer at points this past week as yields extended their climb.That leaves traders monitoring a slew of Fed speakers ahead, especially Powell, for fresh insights. A continued message of patience on tightening rates could spark some to exit bets that hikes may come earlier than the Fed projects.“I suspect the Fedspeak will stay in line with Powell’s views of this week, that they are letting inflation grow a bit and probably aren’t going to be moving rates or tapering asset purchases” for a long time, said Tom di Galoma, managing director of government trading and strategy at Seaport Global.He expects 10-year yields to rise to around 1.9%-1.95% by mid-year, and he sees scope for 2.25% depending on the composition and size of any additional stimulus proposals.What to WatchThe economic calendar:March 22: Chicago Fed national activity index; existing home salesMarch 23: Current account balance; new home sales; Richmond Fed manufacturing indexMarch 24: MBA mortgage applications; durable/capital goods orders; Markit PMIsMarch 25: Jobless claims; GDP; Langer consumer comfort; Kansas City Fed manufacturingMarch 26: Advance goods trade balance; wholesale/retail inventories; personal income/spending; PCE deflator; University of Michigan sentimentThe Fed calendar:March 21: Richmond Fed’s Thomas Barkin at Credit Suisse Asian Investment ConferenceMarch 22: Powell in BIS panel; Barkin; San Francisco Fed’s Mary Daly; Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles on Libor transition; Governor Michelle BowmanMarch 23: St. Louis Fed’s James Bullard; Atlanta Fed’s Raphael Bostic; Barkin; Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen before House committee; Governor Lael Brainard in two appearances; New York Fed’s John WilliamsMarch 24: Barkin; Powell and Yellen before Senate committee; Williams; Daly; Chicago Fed’s Charles EvansMarch 25: Williams; Clarida; Bostic; Evans; DalyThe auction calendar:March 22: 13-, 26-week billsMarch 23: 52-week bills; 42-day cash-management bills; 2-year notesMarch 24: 2-year floating-rate notes; 5-year notesMarch 25: 4-, 8-week bills; 7-year notesFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures point to a mixed open, tech stocks rebound

    Stock futures traded mixed Monday morning, with technology stocks looking to recover some of last week's declines.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Has a New Price Target for Tesla: $3,000

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Management expects Tesla Inc. stock to hit $3,000 by 2025, up from its current price of $655. At that price, the company would be worth almost $3 trillion, based on the number of shares outstanding.Ark expects there’s a 50% chance of Tesla achieving fully autonomous driving within five years, which could allow the company to scale its planned robotaxi service quickly, according to a Friday note on Ark’s website.It also added Tesla’s insurance business into its model, believing the offering could be rolled out to more states in the next few years with better-than-average margins, thanks to “highly detailed driving data” the company collects.Wood has been among Tesla’s most ardent supporters, holding large stakes of the company in her flagship fund. When Tesla shares saw a pullback in February, she bought more.According to Ark’s new model, in the best case scenario, Tesla could reach $4,000 per share in 2025, and in the bear case, $1,500. The company forecasts Tesla’s unit sales to be between 5 million and 10 million vehicles in 2025, assuming increased capital efficiency.The $3,000 target is far higher than any analyst who covers the company, the highest being $1,200 among estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Fueled by zealous supporters, Tesla shares rose more than 740% last year, the best performance on the S&P 500. Elon Musk, its chief executive officer, became the richest person in the world in January, before Jeff Bezos reclaimed the title.Not CloseAnalysts have speculated about the prospect that Tesla will launch a robotaxi service since at least 2015, but there’s little indication its technology is close to making this possible anytime soon. Tesla recently told California authorities that human drivers will still need to constantly supervise a new city streets function within its “full self-driving” suite of features sold as part of its Autopilot package.As for the company’s insurance product, that began in August 2019 and is currently available only in California. The company includes vehicle insurance revenue within its “services and other” category, along with after-sales service, sales of used vehicles and retail merchandise. Last year, all of that business combined was about 7% of total revenue.Ark’s model didn’t incorporate Tesla’s utility energy storage or solar business, nor did it consider future price fluctuations for Tesla’s Bitcoin holdings.Barron’s reported the price target earlier.(Updates with background throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Saudi oil giant Aramco to scale back spending after 2020 profit slump

    Saudi Arabian state oil giant Aramco is betting on an Asian-led rebound in energy demand this year after it reported a steep slide in net profit for 2020 on Sunday and scaled back its spending plans. The COVID-19 pandemic took a heavy toll on the company and its global peers in 2020, but oil prices have rallied this year as economies recover from last year's downturn and after oil producers extended output cuts. "We are pleased that there are signs of a recovery," Aramco CEO Amin Nasser told an earnings call.

  • Dollar dominates as hedge funds cut shorts on Treasury yield rise

    The U.S. dollar held near a four-month high on Monday as rising U.S. Treasury yields fuelled demand for the greenback and prompted hedge funds to cut bearish positions. But rising U.S. Treasury yields and the prospect of more lockdowns in several euro zone countries has driven a widespread unwinding of short dollar bets. Though benchmark U.S. Treasury yields declined on Monday, yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury debt have risen for seven consecutive weeks.

  • 7 things NOT to buy with your $1,400 stimulus check

    'It would be sad and painful to see people end up losing this money that was designed to prop up the economy and get us out of COVID-induced recession.'

  • AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over .7733, Weakens Under .7700

    The direction of the AUD/USD on Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the main Fibonacci level at .7733.

  • These Stocks Are More of a Gamble Than an Investment — and the #1 Is a Reddit Favorite

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG As with seemingly everything in markets these days, it all ties back to the Reddit Wall Street Bets message board. No, we’re not talking about (GME) (ticker: GME). Rather, Castor Maritime (CTRM).

  • Turkish lira plunges after Erdogan sacks hawkish cenbank chief

    Turkey's lira plunged 15% to near its all-time low after markets opened following President Tayyip Erdogan's shock weekend decision to oust a hawkish central bank governor and install a like-minded critic of high interest rates. The appointment of Sahap Kavcioglu, a former banker and ruling party lawmaker, in the early hours on Saturday marked the third time since mid-2019 that Erdogan has abruptly fired a central bank chief. Kavcioglu had sought to ease concerns over a sharp selloff in Turkish assets and a pivot from rate hikes to cuts in a 90-minute call on Sunday, in which he told bank CEOs he planned no immediate policy change, a source told Reuters.

  • Here’s more evidence that the next decade for stocks won’t be as good as the last

    Based on a simple regression model built on the historical relationship between stocks, bonds, interest rates, and inflation, investors can expect stocks to perform about 3.3 percentage points better than bonds annually over the coming decade. Currently, for example, the bond market recently signaled that the 10-year Treasury (TY00) will produce an inflation-adjusted loss of 0.7 percentage points annualized over the next decade.