PPL Electric Utilities wins industry award for innovative distribution system tool

·3 min read
In this article:
  • PPL
    Watchlist

EPRI honors Pennsylvania utility for helping to improve safety, reliability and efficiency

ALLENTOWN, Pa., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Electric Utilities is proud to announce it has won a 2021 Technology Transfer Award from the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI). The award recognizes PPL Electric's application of an adaptive Distribution Protection Assessment Tool (DPAT) that automates processes, increasing the overall safety, reliability and efficiency of the electric grid.

"This tool will play an important role as we continue to develop a safer, smarter, self-healing grid of the future," said PPL Electric Utilities President Steph Raymond. "Through innovation, we've already built one of the most advanced grids in the nation. Awards like these recognize our continued focus on providing safe, reliable and affordable electricity for our customers."

Through a supported partnership, PPL Electric used EPRI's Distribution Protection Assessment Tool to create an automated system that develops and routinely checks settings on its distribution network. This enables the overall system to work more efficiently and help avoid unnecessary disruptions in service that could be caused by incorrect settings.

In addition, the tool can identify gaps in settings, as well as in system design and configuration, to clear potential faults from the system. This helps prevent potential safety risks to employees, customers and the public.

To date, DPAT has identified six errors that were immediately sent to PPL Electric engineers so they could correct the problems and ensure the overall system was working as intended.

Presented annually, EPRI's Technology Transfer Awards recognize industry leaders and innovators who help transform research into results that can improve efficiency, enhance equipment, and improve security for the benefit of utility customers.

"Innovation to continuously improve service and safety is a big part of what we do," Raymond said. "We're always working — day in and day out — to make enhancements for the benefit of our customers."

PPL Electric Utilities delivers safe, reliable and affordable electricity to more than 1.4 million homes and businesses in eastern and central Pennsylvania. It regularly ranks among the country's best utility companies for reliability and customer satisfaction. PPL Electric Utilities is a major employer and an active supporter of the communities it serves. It is a part of the PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) family of companies. Visit pplelectric.com or connect on social media via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for energy efficiency tips, bill help information, guidance on shopping for an electricity supplier, storm updates and more.

EPRI conducts research and development relating to the generation, delivery and use of electricity for the benefit of the public. An independent, nonprofit organization, EPRI brings together its scientists and engineers as well as experts from academia and industry to help address challenges in electricity, including reliability, efficiency, affordability, health, safety and the environment. For more information visit epri.com.

Note to Editors: Visit our media website at www.pplnewsroom.com for additional news and background about PPL Corporation.

Contact:

For news media: Russ Hryvnak, 570-807-2229, rhryvnak@pplweb.com


PPL Electric Utilities

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ppl-electric-utilities-wins-industry-award-for-innovative-distribution-system-tool-301533713.html

SOURCE PPL Electric Utilities

