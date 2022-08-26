U.S. markets open in 23 minutes

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) declared a quarterly common stock dividend on Friday, Aug. 26, of $0.2250 per share, payable Oct. 3, 2022, to shareowners of record as of Sept. 9, 2022.

PPL logo (PRNewsfoto/PPL Corporation)
PPL logo (PRNewsfoto/PPL Corporation)

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL), based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to more than 3.5 million customers in the U.S. PPL's high-performing, award-winning utilities are addressing energy challenges head-on by building smarter, more resilient and more dynamic power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions.. For more information, visit www.pplweb.com.

Note to Editors: Visit our media website at www.pplnewsroom.com for additional news and background about PPL Corporation.

Contacts:

For news media: Ryan Hill, 610-774-4033


For financial analysts: Andy Ludwig, 610-774-3389

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ppl-to-pay-quarterly-stock-dividend-oct-3-2022-301613091.html

SOURCE PPL Corporation

