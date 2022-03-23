U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,456.24
    -55.37 (-1.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,358.50
    -448.96 (-1.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,922.60
    -186.21 (-1.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,052.21
    -36.14 (-1.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.35
    -0.58 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,944.20
    +6.90 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    25.29
    +0.10 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1012
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3210
    -0.0520 (-2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3202
    -0.0061 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.1200
    +0.3040 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,395.50
    -407.38 (-0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    975.78
    +9.17 (+0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,460.63
    -16.09 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.06 (+3.00%)
     

PPMW Announces Transformational $9 Million Historic Donation from MacKenzie Scott

·2 min read

This generous gift comes at a time when access to sexual and reproductive health care is under attack like never before, especially access to abortion

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 23, 2022 Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, DC (PPMW) received a transformational $9 million gift from MacKenzie Scott. This generous gift, the largest in PPMW's history, comes at a time when access to sexual and reproductive health care is under attack like never before, especially access to abortion.

In the press release announcing this gift, Ms. Scott noted that her "aim has been to support the needs of underrepresented people from groups of all kinds. The cause of equity has no sides." Each of the non-profits chosen by Ms. Scott "was selected through a rigorous process, and has a strong track record of serving under-supported needs."

This gift is an investment in PPMW that acknowledges our work and recognizes our shared commitment to collective health equity. It will enable us to take our work to provide high-quality, compassionate health care to new heights.

"For over 80 years, PPMW has provided high quality, supportive reproductive medical care for families in the DC metro area," said PPMW President and CEO, Dr. Laura Meyers. "Now, access to abortion is facing an uncertain future. At the same time, the need for our programs and services is more critical than ever. We are humbled by Ms. Scott's support of PPMW, our expertise, our deep and trusted connections with communities, and the important roles we play in the public health, sexual and reproductive health care, equity, and justice. This generous, unrestricted donation will enable us to realize our mission of providing high-quality, compassionate health care, including reproductive care; promoting sexual health; and advocating for reproductive rights and health equity for all."

With health centers in Washington, DC, Prince George's and Montgomery Counties, Maryland, PPMW serves as a beacon of non-judgmental, equitable care where we meet patients where they are and, through our services, empower them to cultivate the fullest version of their lives. No matter what.

PPMW's mission is to provide high quality, affordable reproductive health care; promote education programs that empower all individuals to make informed and responsible reproductive choices; and to protect the right to make those choices. PPMW is the oldest and largest provider of family planning services in Metropolitan Washington, serving DC, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ppmw-announces-transformational-9-million-historic-donation-from-mackenzie-scott-301509431.html

SOURCE Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, D.C.

