PPR Capital Management Featured on the Financial Times' List of the 500 Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas

BERWYN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2023 / PPR Capital Management ("PPR"), a leading private equity real estate fund manager, has been named one of the Americas' Fastest Growing Businesses by the Financial Times. Notably, PPR was the 11th fastest-growing Real Estate company on the list. With a seasoned team and a proven investment strategy, PPR has been providing investors with consistent returns and peace of mind for over fifteen years. With decades of industry experience and economic-based portfolio management, PPR is committed to delivering above-average risk-adjusted returns with its investors' success foremost in mind.

One of PPR's featured strategies and a key to its growth is Real Estate Note Investing, which has been a cornerstone of its investment approach since the firm's inception in 2007. PPR specializes in non-performing notes, which are real estate-backed loans that are purchased through government auctions and fund-to-fund transactions.

"We are incredibly proud of our dedicated people and the strong foundation we have built over fifteen years. Our Real Estate Note Investing strategy has been a significant part of our investment approach since the firm's founding," said Steve Meyer, Chief Executive Officer of PPR Capital Management. "We have a deep understanding of the non-performing loan market, and we use our expertise to identify unique investment opportunities that provide reliable sources of returns."

In addition to its Real Estate Note Investing strategy, PPR Capital Management also focuses on commercial real estate investments. The firm utilizes its experience and extensive network to identify and partner with time-tested sponsors and developers with a demonstrable track record.

"We choose asset classes within the commercial space that have beneficial long-term supply/demand characteristics, such as Class B or Affordable Housing located in areas with long-term favorable fundamentals," said Dave Van Horn, Founder, and Executive Chairman of the Board of PPR Capital Management.

"Our approach to commercial real estate investing is centered around identifying unique investment opportunities that align with our investment strategy," added Meyer. "We focus on properties that have the potential to generate positive long-term returns, and we work closely with our trusted sponsors and partners to ensure that our investments are aligned with our investors' objectives, as well as positively impact local communities."

"As we look to the future, we remain committed to delivering exceptional results to our investors and partners and being an integral part of their wealth-building success" Meyer continued. We look forward to building on our achievement as one of the Americas' Fastest Growing Businesses."

About PPR Capital Management

PPR Capital Management is a private investment firm, specializing in institutional mortgage notes and commercial real estate. Since 2007, PPR's experienced team has enabled investors to access an investment fund with a sizeable scale, high-quality assets, and economic-based portfolio management. Adhering to a strong set of core values, PPR's goal is to deliver risk-adjusted passive returns while improving communities nationwide.

